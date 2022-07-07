Two-year-old boy and grandparents named as victims of horror A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A toddler and his grandparents were the victims of a horrific crash in the Highlands, police have said.

David and Elza McPherson were travelling with their two-year-old grandson when the three-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the Slochd Summit, on Tuesday.

A huge emergency response was launched at about 11.40am, with three air ambulances, four fire crews and several police units in attendance.

Mr McPherson, 68, who was driving a red Fiesta, died at the scene.

Mrs McPherson, 64, and her grandson – who has not been named – were taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The other vehicles involved were a black Mercedes C Class and a white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up.

The occupants of the black car, a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Neighbours and friends of the couple have paid tribute to the family.

A family friend and neighbour said she can’t quite believe she will never see her friend again.

She said: “I knew Elza. She adored her grandson.”

A fellow neighbour described the couple as “lovely people.”

“Every morning my dog would wait for Elza. She would always have a snack for the dog.”

Appeal for dash-cam footage

The male van driver was not hurt.

The road, near Carrbridge, was closed for around nine hours as crash scene investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Police are now appealing to motorists to check their dash-cam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the vehicles or the incident to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of Tuesday, July 5.