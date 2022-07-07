Two-year-old boy and grandparents named as victims of horror A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-year-old boy and grandparents named as victims of horror A9 crash

By Michelle Henderson
July 7, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:07 pm
The A9 was closed for around nine hours as investigations were carried out at the scene. DCT Media.
A toddler and his grandparents were the victims of a horrific crash in the Highlands, police have said.

David and Elza McPherson were travelling with their two-year-old grandson when the three-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near the Slochd Summit, on Tuesday.

A huge emergency response was launched at about 11.40am, with three air ambulances, four fire crews and several police units in attendance.

Mr McPherson, 68, who was driving a red Fiesta, died at the scene.

Mrs McPherson, 64, and her grandson – who has not been named – were taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The other vehicles involved were a black Mercedes C Class and a white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up.

The occupants of the black car, a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Neighbours and friends of the couple have paid tribute to the family.

A family friend and neighbour said she can’t quite believe she will never see her friend again.

She said: “I knew Elza. She adored her grandson.”

A fellow neighbour described the couple as “lovely people.”

“Every morning my dog would wait for Elza. She would always have a snack for the dog.”

Appeal for dash-cam footage

The male van driver was not hurt.

The road, near Carrbridge, was closed for around nine hours as crash scene investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Police are now appealing to motorists to check their dash-cam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the vehicles or the incident to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of Tuesday, July 5.

