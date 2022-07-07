High Life Highland announces new leadership of charity board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High Life Highland announces new leadership of charity board

By Louise Glen
July 7, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:06 pm
Mark Tate has been announced as the new chairman of High Life Highland.
High Life Highland has appointed a new chairman and vice chairman to its charity board.

Mark Tate, from Kingussie, was elected to the position of chairman by fellow board members at its board meeting.

Michael Golding was appointed as vice-chairman.

Mr Tate is taking over the role from Ian Ross, who has been in post since 2019.

As his first job as chairman, Mr Tate thanked Mr Ross for his commitment during the challenge of the pandemic.

He said: “Ian has done a superb job steering the board and the charity through the pandemic in what have clearly been the most challenging two years the organisation has ever faced.

“It has been a pleasure to serve alongside Ian and I look forward to continuing to build on his significant work.”

He continued: “It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as chairman of the board of High Life Highland.

“I very much look forward to working with the chief executive, Steve Walsh, and his team to continue to deliver vital services and activities to individuals and communities across the Highlands.”

Challenging times

Mr Tate is the chief executive of the Cairngorms Business Partnership, which is the Chamber of Commerce for businesses in the Cairngorms National Park and currently representative of more than 400 members.

Michael Golding.

Mr Tate continued: “Over the past couple of years, we have all faced and continue to face some very challenging times in our own lives.

“We are not out of the woods yet, and like many other businesses and organisations, the charity is going to have some ongoing challenges. Amongst other things, these include current recruitment challenges across the Highlands and recovering our Highlife membership numbers against a challenging financial backdrop for publicly funded organisations.

“However, I am absolutely committed to working with and supporting Steve and the excellent team of people we have across the organisation to do what I can to support them in driving this incredible organisation through its recovery and maintaining the essential services High Life delivers across the Highlands.

Mr Tate will be supported by newly appointed vice-chairman Michael Golding. Mr golding is the chief executive of tourism organisation Visit Inverness Loch Ness.

The High Life Highland Board meets several times a year to lead on the strategic direction of the large charity.

It consists of four elected members from Highland Council and eight independent directors, each bringing with them a wealth of different skills from across public, private and development agency backgrounds.

