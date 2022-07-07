Coastguard teams rush to rescue paddle boarders drifting out to sea off Dornoch By Lauren Robertson July 7, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 8:57 pm Two of the paddle boarders were rescued by lifeboat. Photo by Sandy McCook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four paddle boarders were rescued after being blown out to sea off Dornoch. The coastguard received a call regarding the group in bother just before 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon. A helicopter and a lifeboat from Dornoch were sent to the rescue. Two of the paddle boarders managed to make their way back to shore, with the lifeboat collecting the remaining pair. All were safely back on shore by just before 5pm with no injuries reported. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rowers rescued after stormy seas cut short GB Row Challenge Yacht rescued from Loch Laxford after running aground Coastguard and lifeboat teams called to assist stranded kayakers at Portsoy Person dies after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney