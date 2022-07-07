Coastguard teams rush to rescue paddle boarders drifting out to sea off Dornoch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four paddle boarders were rescued after being blown out to sea off Dornoch.

The coastguard received a call regarding the group in bother just before 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

A helicopter and a lifeboat from Dornoch were sent to the rescue.

Two of the paddle boarders managed to make their way back to shore, with the lifeboat collecting the remaining pair.

All were safely back on shore by just before 5pm with no injuries reported.