Ceòlas appoints its first chief executive to take forward its centre on Uist

A community organisation on the Isle of South Uist has appointed its first chief executive.

Ceòlas said the appointment of John Joe MacNeil, originally from Barra, as its very first Ceannard of Ceòlas will support the organisation as it moves forward with its year-round programme.

Mr MacNeil brings a wide range of experience from a diverse and varied career in education and leadership as well as a strong passion for Gaelic language, culture,

and heritage.

Chairwoman of the Ceòlas board, Màiri MacInnes, said: “We are delighted that John Joe has been appointed to this vital role within our organisation, a post which attracted a number of high-quality applicants.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the role which will be beneficial in supporting the

organisation going forward.

Extensive knowledge

“His knowledge of setting up organisations in new buildings, including opening Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar in Caol, will be immeasurable as we establish ourselves in our new building, Cnoc Soilleir.

“Furthermore, his vast experience in Gaelic education will be an asset for

our year-long programme of events, promoting Gaelic language immersion and culture.

She added: “We congratulate John Joe and look forward to welcoming him back to Uist to undertake this important role.

“We wish him every success.”

Mr MacNeil, a Gold Medalist at the Royal National Mod, said. “It is a great honour for me to take on this role as Ceannard of Ceòlas culminating my passion of Gaelic language, education, song, music, art, culture, and heritage.

“My ambition will be to develop and strengthen the organisation building on the fantastic work that has been achieved to date.

“I am excited to begin working with the staff team, board members, local committee, and all other stakeholders to take Ceòlas forward.”