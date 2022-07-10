Public name osprey that brought life back to Loch Garten after four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public name osprey that brought life back to Loch Garten after four years

By George Mair
July 10, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: July 10, 2022, 12:12 pm
RSPB Scotland have called the osprey at Loch Garten Asha, meaning hope and life. Picture suppled by RSPB Scotland
An osprey that has brought life to Scotland’s most famous nest for the first time in four years has been named Asha.

RSPB Scotland asked bird-lovers to choose from a shortlist of five names for the new female that has taken over the nest at Loch Garten in Speyside.

The conservation charity decided to name the unringed raptor after it hatched two chicks last month at the site in the Abernethy National Nature Reserve.

Nearly 21,000 people took part, choosing Asha with 8,052 votes ahead of Ada, Dilead, Nala and Una.

The osprey’s name translates to “hope” in Sanskrit, and “life” in Swahili, which RSPB staff say are “two things that this female is bringing to Loch Garten”.

A new dynasty

The site had been vacant since 2018 after the previous female, named EJ, failed to return from her annual migration for the first time since 2003, leaving the nest unoccupied the following season for the first time in 60 years.

It is hoped that Asha and the resident male, named Axel after his AX6 leg ring, will now begin a new dynasty as pairs typically return to the same nest to breed.

Fergus Cumberland, visitor operations manager at the nature centre, said: “A huge number of people took part in our vote, and Asha came out on top with over 8,000 votes.

“The name Asha translates as ‘hope’ and ‘life’. We haven’t had an osprey there for four years and a name with such meaning and significance reflects how people feel about this bird.

“People follow these birds avidly and really care about them and connect with them. There was huge disappointment when our previous female, EJ, failed to return after 15 consecutive years.

“For the first time in four years, RSPB Loch Garten now has an active osprey nest again. We don’t know exactly how old Asha is, but we could be seeing her for the next 15 or even 20 years.

“She has hatched two chicks in this, her first successful season, and we are nearly at the point where we ring these birds and wait for them to fledge in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully this is the start of a new dynasty.”

Axel and Asha breeding for first time

Ospreys were made extinct in Scotland in the early 20th century. In 1954, two Scandinavian breeding birds came to Loch Garten and set up a nest in the forest by the freshwater loch.

In 1959 Loch Garten ospreys were the only ones breeding in the UK and, after they hatched three chicks, the RSPB opened up the nest to controlled public viewing to grow support for the fish-eating raptors.

Loch Garten later became renowned for its breeding population of ospreys, which lent Boat of Garten its nickname The Osprey Village.

Current male Axel was ringed at a nest site in Glen Affric as a chick in 2016 and was first spotted at Loch Garten a year ago. It is thought Asha was also first seen visiting the site last year. The pair are likely to be breeding for the first time.

A total of 20,970 people took part in the public vote, with 8,052 choosing the name Asha.

Una, a Gaelic name signifying truth and unity, was second most popular choice with 6,472 votes, ahead of Gaelic name Dileab, meaning “legacy”, which received 2,999 votes.

