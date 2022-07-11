Post office branches close as workers strike over pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Post Office branches across the north will remain closed today as workers strike in a dispute over pay.

Branches in Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Oban will open not open until Tuesday as part of a nationwide strike.

A total of 10 Post Office branches across Scotland will be impacted over the next 24 hours– a fraction of the dozens set to remain closed across the UK.

The closures have been prompted by an ongoing dispute over pay by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Last month, Royal Mail bosses said there was “no grounds” for industrial action after offering a deal worth up to 5.5%.

Post Office officials say they are disappointed by the strike but remain hopeful a pay agreement will be reached.

A spokesman said: “We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 1,300 branches in Scotland are unaffected by the CWU decision to strike on Monday 11 July and will be open throughout the day.

“There are 10 branches in Scotland, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by the Post Office.

“We’re disappointed that the CWU have made the decision to strike but remain hopeful that we can reach a pay agreement soon.”

Branches in Waverly Market, Haddinton, Wester Hailes and inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, West Nile Street, Springburn Way in Glasgow and Salcoats are among those expected to be closed today.

Today’s strike is the latest action to be taken by workers to help find a resolution to the dispute over pay.

Post Office workers in the Highlands and Islands also took industrial action in May.