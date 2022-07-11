Police investigate break-in at Harry Gow bakery shop in Inverness By Michelle Henderson and Louise Glen July 11, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 3:50 pm 0 Harry Gow's bakery in Grant Street Inverness. Picture by Michelle Henderson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating a break-in at an Inverness bakery. Officers were called to Harry Gow on Grant Street, in the Merkinch area, early today. Eyewitnesses said equipment within the Harry Gow bakery has been moved around. A sign up on the door of the premises says the shop will be closed today. A window was smashed to the side of the premises. Harry Gow bakery in Grant Street Inverness. Picture by Michelle Henderson It is understood that the shop will remain closed for the rest of the day. A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Grant Street in Inverness shortly before 6am on Monday, July 11. “Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.” Blue police tape that surrounded the building from the early morning was removed by lunchtime. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested and woman in hospital following Inverness incident Police to investigate Elgin bin fire after flames ‘melt’ 600 business and home phone lines Vandals smash seats in stands at Clachnacuddin Football Club in Inverness Man charged following break-in at The Bread Guy in Torry