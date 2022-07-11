Police investigate break-in at Harry Gow bakery shop in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a break-in at an Inverness bakery.

Officers were called to Harry Gow on Grant Street, in the Merkinch area, early today.

Eyewitnesses said equipment within the Harry Gow bakery has been moved around.

A sign up on the door of the premises says the shop will be closed today. A window was smashed to the side of the premises.

It is understood that the shop will remain closed for the rest of the day.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Grant Street in Inverness shortly before 6am on Monday, July 11.

“Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.”

Blue police tape that surrounded the building from the early morning was removed by lunchtime.