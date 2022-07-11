Kyle RNLI crew member raises over £4,500 in fundraising challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kyle RNLI crew member raises over £4,500 in fundraising challenge

By Owen Walker
July 11, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 1:58 pm
Lifeboat station
Daniel Elliot from Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat station.

A lifeboat volunteer has completed a gruelling challenge in aid of the RNLI – conquering nine Munros.

Daniel Elliot challenged himself to run and cycle 26.7 miles over nine Munros, covering an ascent of 11,479ft, to raise cash for the lifeline service.

Mr Elliot, who has been a volunteer with RNLI Kyle for three years, completed his Nine Peaks of Kintail in just over 10 hours.

He set off from Morvich at 7am on Saturday, running 25 miles across the Munros.

He then cycled back to the Kyle lifeboat station – more than 15 miles away.

Mr Elliot at a peak. Supplied by Kyle RNLI.

Along the way, Mr Elliot also paid tribute to a long-term Kyle RNLI stalwart, Pat Mucklow. His route took in one of her favourite walks, so he laid a bouquet of flowers and an RNLI pin at the top.

Mr Elliot was greeted by a large crowd back at the station as he crossed the finish line at 5pm.

Funds will be used for new kit

Although not his first challenge of this type, the Nine Peaks of Kintail was his biggest and he is thrilled to have raised £4,750 for the station.

He said: “I wanted to raise much needed funds for kit and training for the new crew members. Some of the ascents were difficult, and at times I was scrambling on all fours, however my dad came and joined me on Munro number four, bringing me much needed water and a morale boost.

“The weather was good, however later on the heat began to be a bit of an issue. I completed the run in nine hours and 15 minutes, and then jumped on my bike. There was a brisk headwind which was tough, however when I reached Kyle, the lifeboat crew and families, local pipe band and fire brigade were all on hand to welcome me home.”

Mr Elliot and his family. Supplied by Kyle RNLI.

He thanked his family, the Kyle RNLI team, public and local businesses for their support at every step of the way.

Mr Elliot has been a lifeboat crew member for three years, and decided to embark on the challenge to help raise funds for his lifeboat station which experienced a drop in donations by half during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]