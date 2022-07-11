MV Glen Sannox achieves ‘a very reassuring milestone’ as first engine switched on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first emergency diesel generator has been run successfully on MV Glen Sannox, one of two dual fuel vessels being built at Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow (FMPG).

It is the first piece of major equipment to be run on the vessel and experts say “all tests and systems performed as expected”.

The Glen Sannox is one of two much-delayed ferries that are set to enter service on west coast routes in Spring 2023.

The two ferries had been scheduled for completion in 2018.

Tests performed

A spokeswoman for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal) on behalf of FMPG said: “Once the engine was up and running, commissioning engineers performed a test to demonstrate alarm and emergency shutdown functions were operating normally.

“This was witnessed by the vessel owner, CMal, and assessors from Lloyd’s Register, the classification society.

“The engine will be run periodically to ensure no changes in condition, while further commissioning work continues on the vessel.”

David Tydeman, chief executive at FMPG, said: “We’ve started the first bit of rotating machinery. This is a very reassuring milestone.

“Our commissioning team has been doing a lot of maintenance work on all major equipment, supported by manufacturers, to prevent detrimental conditions during commissioning.”

The spokeswoman said all major equipment for both vessels, engines, gear boxes, steering gear, thrusters and pumps, have been subject to a robust maintenance programme during storage.

This has included inspections from equipment manufacturers; new oil, filters and grease; and parts replaced, where necessary.

MV Glen Sannox is scheduled to be delivered between March and May 2023, and Hull 802 between October and December 2023.