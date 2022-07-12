Commercial Hotel in Alness changes hands after being run for 36 years by Robertson family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial Hotel in Alness changes hands after being run for 36 years by Robertson family

By Ross Hempseed
July 12, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 6:33 pm
The Commercial Hotel in Alness. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Commercial Hotel in Alness. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A landmark in Alness, the Commercial Hotel, has been sold by the Robertson family who have run the business for over 36 years.

The High Street building is more than 100 years old and boasts hotel accommodation, a bar and the 3G’s Lounge.

The 3G’s Lounge was named after the soon-to-be-former proprietor Graeme Robertson, his older brother Gary and his father Guthrie.

Since 1986, the hotel has been run by the Robertson family after patriarch Guthrie Robertson sold his local newsagents to buy the hotel.

Following his retirement in 2001, his son Graeme took over the business, but now he too is retiring.

The Commercial Hotel has been sold to Roselynn Fraser, the current owner of the popular Beaufort Hotel in Inverness.

‘It’s time to take it a bit easier’

While the ownership may be changing, the 18 staff will remain. Some have been in the job for 20 years.

Graeme Robertson, 55, who has worked in the hotel since he was 18, fondly remembers the support the business received when times were tough.

He said: “We have a strong local trade and community here in Alness and that is what kept us going through the hard times like Covid.

The bar at the Commercial Hotel was a place for people to meet in such a small town. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“Though lockdown, we were so well supported with regulars and locals, some of whom are single and so came to the bar for a bit of company.

“These people were all sitting at home and the pub is somewhere for people to meet so it’s massively important for a small town like Alness.”

Following the announcement the hotel was being sold, Mr Robertson was inundated with messages from past patrons, revealing their fond memories of the hotel.

‘A lot of the customers are more friends now’

Some recalled from 20 years ago how they had met in the hotel and were now married with kids, with Mr Robertson describing it as “emotional” hearing people’s stories.

A health scare five years ago gave Mr Robertson pause for thought about how he wanted to spend his time.

Rather than be constantly bombarded with messages about the hotel business, he would much rather spend it with his twin sons and retired father.

Graeme Robertson will leave the hotel after 36 years. Picture by Jason Hedges.

He said: “I’ve worked here all my life, late on weekends, so I thought it was time for a change and to spend more time with my family.

“More time for myself will be good. At work, my phone never stops with everything on social media, so now it’s time to take it a bit easier.

“A lot of the customers are more friends now and are all offering to buy me a drink now, so I will be popping in for a pint now and then.”

In recognition of his departure from the Commercial Hotel business in Alness, a send-off party has been organised for Mr Robertson for putting in a long shift.

