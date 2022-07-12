Commercial Hotel in Alness changes hands after being run for 36 years by Robertson family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A landmark in Alness, the Commercial Hotel, has been sold by the Robertson family who have run the business for over 36 years.

The High Street building is more than 100 years old and boasts hotel accommodation, a bar and the 3G’s Lounge.

The 3G’s Lounge was named after the soon-to-be-former proprietor Graeme Robertson, his older brother Gary and his father Guthrie.

Since 1986, the hotel has been run by the Robertson family after patriarch Guthrie Robertson sold his local newsagents to buy the hotel.

Following his retirement in 2001, his son Graeme took over the business, but now he too is retiring.

The Commercial Hotel has been sold to Roselynn Fraser, the current owner of the popular Beaufort Hotel in Inverness.

‘It’s time to take it a bit easier’

While the ownership may be changing, the 18 staff will remain. Some have been in the job for 20 years.

Graeme Robertson, 55, who has worked in the hotel since he was 18, fondly remembers the support the business received when times were tough.

He said: “We have a strong local trade and community here in Alness and that is what kept us going through the hard times like Covid.

“Though lockdown, we were so well supported with regulars and locals, some of whom are single and so came to the bar for a bit of company.

“These people were all sitting at home and the pub is somewhere for people to meet so it’s massively important for a small town like Alness.”

Following the announcement the hotel was being sold, Mr Robertson was inundated with messages from past patrons, revealing their fond memories of the hotel.

‘A lot of the customers are more friends now’

Some recalled from 20 years ago how they had met in the hotel and were now married with kids, with Mr Robertson describing it as “emotional” hearing people’s stories.

A health scare five years ago gave Mr Robertson pause for thought about how he wanted to spend his time.

Rather than be constantly bombarded with messages about the hotel business, he would much rather spend it with his twin sons and retired father.

He said: “I’ve worked here all my life, late on weekends, so I thought it was time for a change and to spend more time with my family.

“More time for myself will be good. At work, my phone never stops with everything on social media, so now it’s time to take it a bit easier.

“A lot of the customers are more friends now and are all offering to buy me a drink now, so I will be popping in for a pint now and then.”

In recognition of his departure from the Commercial Hotel business in Alness, a send-off party has been organised for Mr Robertson for putting in a long shift.