NC500 reminds motorhome and campervan travellers to follow relevant guidance on route

By Chris Cromar
July 12, 2022, 6:56 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 7:38 pm
Campervans lined up at Durness on the NC500. Photo: Andrew Cawley
North Coast 500 organisers are encouraging motorhome and campervan users to follow the relevant advice and guidance for the benefit of local communities and visitors enjoying the famous route.

Touring the 516-mile scenic route by motorhome or campervan is becoming increasingly popular and the number of these vehicles visiting the route is set to increase over the busy summer period.

The North Coast 500 is a 516-mile route.

NC500 has issued a reminder of the “dos and don’ts” to these travellers while touring the north Highlands, including:

  • Wild camping does not apply to motorised vehicles including campervans and motorhomes and only applies when camping by foot, bike or other non-motorised transport.
  • If visitors decide not to stay at a formal campsite, then ensure that they are parking responsibly in an area that allows overnight parking.
  • Ensure drivers are used to driving large vehicles and that it can be driven safely (including reversing) over single track roads.
  • Scottish access rights and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code does not apply to motor vehicles.
  • Do not empty any chemical toilet waste anywhere other than at a designated chemical waste area.
  • When hiring a campervan or motorhome, make sure the hire company demonstrates how to empty and maintain any on-board waste facilities.
NC500 head of operations, Craig Mills. Supplied by North Coast 500.

‘It is important that all visitors are prepared for their visit’

NC500 operations director, Craig Mills said: “Experiencing the North Coast 500 by motorhome or campervan has become a popular way for visitors to enjoy all that the north Highlands has to offer.

“However, it is important that these users are well prepared for their visit and follow the appropriate advice and guidance.”

