One man taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A82

A three-vehicle crash closed the A82 Glasgow to Inverness Road in both directions near Fort Augustus, with one man taken to hospital.

At around 4pm on Tuesday, July 12, the police were called to reports a multi-vehicle incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “One man is being taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“No detail on injury or condition at this time.”

It takes around one hour to travel from Fort Augustus to Inverness.

Traffic Scotland were updating the situation on social media.

❗️UPDATE⌚️20:50#A82 CLOSED.#A82 remains CLOSED in both directions at Fort Augustus. Diversion route can be found below.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/f0DPbBqnpd — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 12, 2022

The road was closed for around 5 hours. It was reopened again at 9.15pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman added: “No further details at this time.”