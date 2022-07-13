Caithness activist fears ID cards could freeze out thousands of Highland voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caithness activist fears ID cards could freeze out thousands of Highland voters

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:24 pm
Caithness campaigner Iain Gregory says photo IT cards will disenfranchise thousands in far north. Photo by Sandy McCook
Caithness campaigner Iain Gregory says photo IT cards will disenfranchise thousands in far north. Photo by Sandy McCook

Iain Gregory believes the UK Government’s plans for voter ID cards could disenfranchise the poorest people in society.

Under the Elections Bill 2022, voters in UK general elections and English elections will need to present photographic ID at polling stations.

If passed, it could take effect from next year.

The government claims the move will reduce electoral fraud. However, Mr Gregory believes it will simply freeze out thousands of potential voters.

How many people don’t have photo ID?

If the ID plan passes into law, people will need to present a passport, driving licence or travel pass to vote. Polling station officials will also accept blue badges and military ID cards.

Research commissioned by the UK Government suggests that 98% of people have one of these forms of ID. If they don’t, they can ask their local council to send them a voter ID card.

Mr Gregory believes 98% is a gross overestimate.

“Based on my personal experience working extensively in the third sector, I believe substantial numbers don’t have access to photographic ID,” says Mr Gregory.

“For instance, when someone makes a Universal Credit claim they need a passport or driving licence and I’d say nine out of 10 don’t have it.

“In certain areas, I think as much as a third of the general population don’t have the ID they will need to vote.

“These are the very people we most need to vote, and they’re the ones who risk being disenfranchised,” says Mr Gregory.

Furthermore, the added barrier of having to apply to their council for a voting card could discourage a lot of first-time voters.

ID cards will hit the remote and rural Highlands

Mr Gregory’s comments follow a report produced by ex-Home Office official Morris Campbell.

Mr Campbell has previously conducted research on funeral charges and fuel poverty, for Mr Gregory’s campaign group Caithness Roads Recovery (CRR).

Iain Gregory says many people living in poverty don’t have photo ID and would be unlikely to apply for it. Photo: Shutterstock

What does voting have to do with roads?

Mr Gregory founded CRR because he believed Caithness is being short-changed by Highland Council. The group started out demanding investment in local roads, but has now teamed up with Caithness Health Action Team.

Together, the groups argue for a stronger voice for the far north. Mr Campbell volunteered to write a report on voter ID plans because he fears it will have a huge impact on the remote Highlands in particular.

The Highlands – and Caithness – has high levels of poverty compared to the rest of Scotland. Fuel poverty in Highland is nearly twice the national average, while areas of Wick and Thurso both feature on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Mr Campbell and Mr Gregory say the voter plan will hit vulnerable people the hardest.

‘This could swing a vote’

Mr Campbell’s report examines the figures. He cites Electoral Commission figures showing 11 million people don’t have a passport or driving licence, and 3.5 million don’t have any photo ID.

However, even if the government’s 98% figures is accurate, it could still cause problems.

“The electorate of Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross at the last election in 2019  was 46,930,” says Mr Campbell. “If, as the UK government suggests, 98% of those have access to photo ID then there are just less than 1,000 individuals who would have to apply for some form.”

Mr Campbell believes this is a significant barrier for would-be voters. He doubts that councils could provide voter ID cards quickly enough in the event of, for instance, a snap general election.

With recent events in Westminster, that scenario is not too far-fetched.

Jamie Stone MP won on a knife-edge vote.

Mr Campbell also points out that 1,000 votes could swing a result. In the 2019 general election, he says 12 seats were won with majorities of less than 1%.

In Caithness, Jamie Stone MP defeated SNP candidate Karl Rosie by just 204 votes.

“It is clear therefore that any disenfranchisement on even a fairly minor scale could decide the result of a close election,” says Mr Campbell.

Government says it’s tackling electoral fraud

The UK Government believes the new legislation is necessary to stamp out electoral fraud. The Electoral Commission has supported voter ID legislation since 2014, on the basis that ID cards must be widely available.

Mr Gregory says the legislation is “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Mr Campbell’s report claims that in the 2019 election, police investigated only 33 cases of voter impersonation at a polling station, out of 58 million votes.

The UK Government has acknowledged that voter fraud is low, but argues that every vote matters.

Mr Gregory’s position is: if every vote matters, why make voting harder?

Mr Campbell worked in the Home Office for 20 years, and says voter fraud is extremely difficult to prove. Can polling station volunteers really be expected to weed out impersonators and turn people away with expired ID?

“Voter turnout is already low, at about 50%,” says Mr Gregory. “We need to get the other 50% out and voting. The Government is selling this as protecting the electorate, but it’s a cynical move that will disenfranchise a large number of people.”

