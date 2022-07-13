Five life-saving defibrillators installed across Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five life-saving defibrillators installed across Inverness city centre

By Michelle Henderson
July 13, 2022, 1:50 pm
Pam Gowie, lead instructor from Lucky2BHere; Provost of Inverness, Glynis Sinclair; Jo Murray, manager of Inverness Victorian market and John Mcdonald, community safety manager for Inverness Bid unveiled the new defibrillator outside the Queensgate entrance of the Inverness Victorian Market.
Five defibrillators have been installed across Inverness to ensure the public are never further than 30 seconds from one.

City business leaders, owners and representatives have joined forces to the life-saving kit in the city centre.

The devices, which cost in the region of £1,750 each, have been provided by Portree-based charity Lucky2BHere.

Two devices have been installed at the Inverness Victorian Market, at the Queensgate Arcade and Union Street entrances.

A third is on the corner of Church Street and School Lane, with the remaining two at Falcon Square and Bridge Street Corner.

Each device is located no more than two minutes from each other and will be available 24 hours-a-day.

‘We are really lucky that we have them’

Inverness provost Glynis Sinclair is proud to see people across the north working together on such an important initiative.

She said: “It is good to have defibrillators throughout the whole of the city. You never know when you are going to need one so at least they are landmarked and it is out in the public domain. I just hope we never have to use them but at least we have provided it.”

The location for each of the five defibrillators was strategically chosen to provide coverage from the top of Church Street up to the Inverness Town House, taking into account footfall and the ease of public access.

Five public access defibrillators have been installed across Inverness, with one situated outside the Inverness Victorian Market’s Queensgate entrance.

Officials hope the venture will give residents and visitors alike piece of mind as they explore Inverness.

Jo Murray, manager of the Inverness Victorian Market added: “We are central to all city centre streets and we have worked out that you can get access to any one of the defibrillator units within around 30 seconds and be able to treat somebody within a minute of them having an episode.

Putting safety at the forefront

“To have coverage from the top of Church Street up to the Town House, and over to Falcon Square, is fabulous. We obviously hope that none of them need to be used but they are there in the event of an emergency.”

The project to co-ordinate, purchase and install the devices has been a collaboration project between local business owners and community representatives.

Inverness Bid was approached by three independent traders to help bring their vision to life.

Duncan Fraser and John Munro Butchers, Hastie and Dyce Butcher, and Cru Holdings Ltd raised and donated funds to purchase and maintain a complete defibrillator unit and cabinet each.

The remaining units were purchased by the Inverness Common Good Fund.

Last month, Ross Cowie, founder of the charity Lucky2BHere praised officials for providing more protection at the heart of the city.

Butcher Charlie Munro said: “Duncan Fraser and John Munro butchers are delighted to support the Inverness defibrillator project. Butchers are at the heart of the community, and whilst we hope they’re never needed it is comforting to know that these life-saving devices are always there and always ready.”

Steven Hastie, of Hastie & Dyce Butcher, added: “On behalf of the management, staff and all of our customers, we at Hastie and Dyce are extremely pleased that we were able to sponsor this life saving equipment and contribute to this excellent project across the city centre.

“It is an unfortunate reality that someone will require such medical assistance at some point on our city streets and the fact these will be accessible 24/7 at key locations will make a difference and hopefully save lives.”

