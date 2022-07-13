Police issue appeal to help trace young woman in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Police issue appeal to help trace young woman in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
July 13, 2022, 2:14 pm
Emergency services were called to the Kessock Bridge shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.


Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a young woman who last seen on the Kessock Bridge.

A major search operation was launched by rescue teams shortly after 8pm on Tuesday following concerns for a person.

Members of the Inverness coastguard and the nearby Kessock lifeboat were drafted in to help located the woman, who is understood to be in her late teens to early twenties.

The coastguard helicopter was also involved.

Police closed off the A9 northbound as rescue teams searched the surrounding coastlines.

The search was stood down shortly after 10:30pm.

Kessock Lifeboat. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Police have now issued an appeal for information to help establish the woman’s identity and whereabouts.

She is of slim build with medium length brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a top or jacket with white sleeves.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We would urge any person that was in the area of the Kessock Bridge, Inverness at the time who may have seen the woman to get in touch with us.

“We ask any person who may have travelled across the bridge to check any available dash camera footage.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity and whereabouts of this person and we would ask anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 3397 of the 12th July 2022.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

