Police search for young woman seen on Kessock Bridge in Inverness

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a young woman who was last seen on the Kessock Bridge.

A major search operation was launched by rescue teams shortly after 8pm on Tuesday following concerns for a person.

Members of the Inverness Coastguard and the nearby Kessock lifeboat were drafted in to help locate the woman, who is understood to be in her late teens to early twenties.

The coastguard helicopter was also involved.

Police closed off the A9 northbound as rescue teams searched the surrounding coastlines.

The search was stood down shortly after 10:30pm.

Police have now issued an appeal for information to help establish the woman’s identity and whereabouts after she was seen on the Kessock Bridge.

She is of slim build with medium length brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a top or jacket with white sleeves.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We would urge any person that was in the area of the Kessock Bridge, Inverness at the time who may have seen the woman to get in touch with us.

“We ask any person who may have travelled across the bridge to check any available dash camera footage.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity and whereabouts of this person and we would ask anyone with any information to contact police quoting reference 3397 of July 12.”