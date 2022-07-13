New pictures reveal what Academy Street in Inverness could look like

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council is seeking the public’s view on proposed designs for Academy Street in Inverness.

Mockup pictures have been published to showcase the vision for the city centre street and to gather feedback.

Plans will widen the pavement and increase space for pedestrians, something that was trialled during the Covid-19 pandemic when temporary measures were put in place as part of the Spaces for People project.

Over the next few weeks, businesses, specific interest groups including those working with disabled people and the general public will be invited to attend events to find out more about the plans for Academy Street.

Viable alternative cycling route in Inverness needed

The designs will then be available to view at key areas in the city centre including the bus station, train station, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Victorian Market.

Highland Council has secured funding for the project through the Places for Everyone for the scheme.

The funding is given on the understanding a viable alternative cycle path to Academy Street will be identified which enables cyclists to safely cross the city.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Over the years, Academy Street has been the focus of much debate. It is the gateway to the city, and we have the opportunity to improve the quality of the space, making it a more attractive and healthier place for everyone that uses it.

“People and public transport are very much at the heart of the proposed design, so I hope folk take up this opportunity to engage with this important initiative and share their opinions.”

Have your say on Academy Street proposals

In 2021, Inverness councillors considered the progress made in implementing the Spaces for People project in Inverness and how its interventions had transformed the city centre.

They voted to retain the Spaces for People intervention in Academy Street and to replace measures currently in place with more accessible and safer measures.

Measures in other parts of the city were discarded by councillors.

Before installing permanent measures, it was agreed that a full accessibility assessment would be undertaken which is now underway.

Emily Gait, grants manager at Sustrans, said: “We are committed to work with Highland Council to make Inverness city centre more accessible for people walking, wheeling and cycling.

“We would encourage people to take the time and have their say on the proposal for Academy Street and Inverness city centre.”

Proposed designs can be viewed online HERE.

Members of the public will be invited to provide their feedback via an online event later this month.

All views with be collated and reviewed before the revised design for Academy Street is shared in the autumn.