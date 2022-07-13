New pictures reveal what Academy Street in Inverness could look like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New pictures reveal what Academy Street in Inverness could look like

By Louise Glen
July 13, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 3:37 pm
Highland Council wants to improve Academy Street in Inverness. Picture supplied by Highland Council.
Highland Council wants to improve Academy Street in Inverness. Picture supplied by Highland Council.

Highland Council is seeking the public’s view on proposed designs for Academy Street in Inverness.

Mockup pictures have been published to showcase the vision for the city centre street and to gather feedback.

Plans will widen the pavement and increase space for pedestrians, something that was trialled during the Covid-19 pandemic when temporary measures were put in place as part of the Spaces for People project.

The proposed new look for Academy Street. Picture by Highland Council.

Over the next few weeks, businesses, specific interest groups including those working with disabled people and the general public will be invited to attend events to find out more about the plans for Academy Street.

Viable alternative cycling route in Inverness needed

The designs will then be available to view at key areas in the city centre including the bus station, train station, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Victorian Market.

Highland Council has secured funding for the project through the Places for Everyone for the scheme.

The funding is given on the understanding a viable alternative cycle path to Academy Street will be identified which enables cyclists to safely cross the city.

How the street looks now. Picture by Highland Council.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Over the years, Academy Street has been the focus of much debate. It is the gateway to the city, and we have the opportunity to improve the quality of the space, making it a more attractive and healthier place for everyone that uses it.

“People and public transport are very much at the heart of the proposed design, so I hope folk take up this opportunity to engage with this important initiative and share their opinions.”

Have your say on Academy Street proposals

In 2021, Inverness councillors considered the progress made in implementing the Spaces for People project in Inverness and how its interventions had transformed the city centre.

They voted to retain the Spaces for People intervention in Academy Street and to replace measures currently in place with more accessible and safer measures.

Measures in other parts of the city were discarded by councillors.

Before installing permanent measures, it was agreed that a full accessibility assessment would be undertaken which is now underway.

How Academy Street at East Church Street looks now. Picture by Highland Council.

Emily Gait, grants manager at Sustrans, said: “We are committed to work with Highland Council to make Inverness city centre more accessible for people walking, wheeling and cycling.

“We would encourage people to take the time and have their say on the proposal for Academy Street and Inverness city centre.”

Proposed designs can be viewed online HERE.

Members of the public will be invited to provide their feedback via an online event later this month.

All views with be collated and reviewed before the revised design for Academy Street is shared in the autumn.

