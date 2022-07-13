Overnight closures now needed for A9 resurfacing works at Evanton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight closures on the A9 Inverness to Wick road are now required after it was initially believed it could remain open with a convoy.

A resurfacing project began at the B817 Evanton road junction on July 3 with the road remaining open for motorists throughout.

However, Bear Scotland has now confirmed overnight closures are now required.

The A9 will be shut from 7pm to 7am for one week from Thursday, July 14 until Friday, July 22 – except on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

Diversion routes will be set up for motorists at the junction with Skiach Services.

The A9 and B817 will remain open to traffic during the day.