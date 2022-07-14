RGU Graduations: Orkney woman lands dream job helping the homeless

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leanne Kelday admits that the move from Orkney to Aberdeen for university was tough at first.

But four years on, she doesn’t think she’ll ever go back to the island to live again.

The 24-year-old today graduated with a first class honours BSc in applied social sciences at the P&J Live, which she plans to use to help people struggling with homelessness in Aberdeen.

However, she admits it was a big culture change when she first arrived.

“At first it was quite a struggle because Orkney’s so different, it’s so small, everyone knows everyone,” she said. “So it was weird to come to Aberdeen and everything was just so scary. As the years have passed, I’ve just loved it and I don’t think I’d ever go back to Orkney now.”

During her time at RGU, she gained experience by working as a volunteer counsellor for ChildLine, a free and confidential service to support children and young people.

‘I knew this degree would help me towards my dream job’

Miss Kelday herself struggled during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Studying during a pandemic was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” she said. “It was challenging to transition from being so social at RGU to suddenly being stuck inside my flat. The hardest part was coping with a lack of motivation.

“However, I was desperate to obtain my degree and I enjoyed all of my modules, which made the experience a little easier. I consider myself fortunate because if I hadn’t had university to focus on, I have no idea how I would have managed.”

Miss Kelday will soon start her new job with Aberdeen City Council, helping prevent and alleviate homelessness in the city – and believes her degree will help her immensely.

“Every individual lives a unique life within society, with social and psychological factors playing an important role in that life,” she said.

“Understanding the reasons behind certain situations that many people face fascinates me. I knew this degree would help me towards my dream job.”

