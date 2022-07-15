‘The Scottish Government is ignoring the needs of Highland’ – councillors react to potential axing of Nairn bypass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The Scottish Government is ignoring the needs of Highland’ – councillors react to potential axing of Nairn bypass

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
July 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 6:13 am
Nairn councillors say the bypass is desperately needed to improve congestion. Photo: Sandy McCook
Councillors have voiced their frustration over news that the Scottish Government may have to shelve Nairn bypass plans.

Councillors have voiced their frustration over news that the Scottish Government may have to shelve Nairn bypass plans.

This morning, the P&J exclusively revealed that the Scottish Government is facing ‘difficult choices’ regarding the A96 dualling and the Nairn bypass.

A briefing note for Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth warned: “As budgets across government are extremely constrained difficult choices may have to be made by ministers in terms of progressing with (or prioritising) projects currently in development, including the Inverness to Nairn (including Nairn Bypass) scheme.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

‘Let-downs on repeat’

The news sparked a frustrated reaction from Highland councillor Trish Robertson. Last month, Ms Robertson won a motion urging the Scottish Government to move forward with the long-awaited project.

Ms Robertson said that Jacobs AOCOM – which is leading design work on the A96 corridor – recently shut its Forres office. This “sounded warning bells”.

“Each new communication from the Scottish Government has increased doubt of this road ever going ahead,” said Ms Robertson.

“This road needs upgraded to improve connectivity for the Highlands. The Nairn by-pass is essential to relieve congestion through the town.

“The Scottish Government committed to improving the A96. To continue to delay is ignoring the needs of Highland and preventing economic progress.”

Councillor Trish Robertson brought a motion urging the Scottish Government to press on with the bypass.

Nairn councillor Barbara Jarvie supported Ms Robertson’s motion for the dualling last month. This morning, she accused the Scottish Government of “let downs on repeat”.

“Yet again Nairn receives let downs on repeat regarding the Nairn bypass, as it remains unfairly superglued to the bottom of the priorities list for over 30 years.

“With net zero as a priority, one would think moving traffic swiftly and efficiently on a bypass would significantly reduce emissions and improve the health of tax paying residents, active travellers and schoolchildren, forced daily to inhale the longstanding toxic traffic pollution.

“The majority of traffic through Nairn is NOT from residents of Nairn, yet locals pay the penalty.”

SNP councillors urge patience

However, Nairn SNP councillor Paul Oldham played down the news. Mr Oldham highlighted that the Scottish Government budget review is already public news.

“In these difficult financial times across the UK I don’t think it will come as any surprise to anyone that budgets are tight,” said Mr Oldham.

“That is why I and my colleagues across the council chamber agreed to press Scottish Government ministers to make the right decision on the bypass. We will continue to do so until we get the result we need for Nairn.”

