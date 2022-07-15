‘The Scottish Government is ignoring the needs of Highland’ – councillors react to potential axing of Nairn bypass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have voiced their frustration over news that the Scottish Government may have to shelve Nairn bypass plans.

This morning, the P&J exclusively revealed that the Scottish Government is facing ‘difficult choices’ regarding the A96 dualling and the Nairn bypass.

A briefing note for Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth warned: “As budgets across government are extremely constrained difficult choices may have to be made by ministers in terms of progressing with (or prioritising) projects currently in development, including the Inverness to Nairn (including Nairn Bypass) scheme.”

‘Let-downs on repeat’

The news sparked a frustrated reaction from Highland councillor Trish Robertson. Last month, Ms Robertson won a motion urging the Scottish Government to move forward with the long-awaited project.

Ms Robertson said that Jacobs AOCOM – which is leading design work on the A96 corridor – recently shut its Forres office. This “sounded warning bells”.

“Each new communication from the Scottish Government has increased doubt of this road ever going ahead,” said Ms Robertson.

“This road needs upgraded to improve connectivity for the Highlands. The Nairn by-pass is essential to relieve congestion through the town.

“The Scottish Government committed to improving the A96. To continue to delay is ignoring the needs of Highland and preventing economic progress.”

Nairn councillor Barbara Jarvie supported Ms Robertson’s motion for the dualling last month. This morning, she accused the Scottish Government of “let downs on repeat”.

“Yet again Nairn receives let downs on repeat regarding the Nairn bypass, as it remains unfairly superglued to the bottom of the priorities list for over 30 years.

“With net zero as a priority, one would think moving traffic swiftly and efficiently on a bypass would significantly reduce emissions and improve the health of tax paying residents, active travellers and schoolchildren, forced daily to inhale the longstanding toxic traffic pollution.

“The majority of traffic through Nairn is NOT from residents of Nairn, yet locals pay the penalty.”

SNP councillors urge patience

However, Nairn SNP councillor Paul Oldham played down the news. Mr Oldham highlighted that the Scottish Government budget review is already public news.

“In these difficult financial times across the UK I don’t think it will come as any surprise to anyone that budgets are tight,” said Mr Oldham.

“That is why I and my colleagues across the council chamber agreed to press Scottish Government ministers to make the right decision on the bypass. We will continue to do so until we get the result we need for Nairn.”

