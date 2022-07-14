Woodland Trust seeking names for two ‘Jubilee’ Loch Arkaig Osprey chicks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woodland Trust seeking names for two ‘Jubilee’ Loch Arkaig Osprey chicks

By Owen Walker
July 14, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 1:57 pm
Picture by Lewis Pate
Picture by Lewis Pate

Woodland Trust Scotland is appealing for name suggestions for two osprey chicks hatched at the height of the Platinum Jubilee in the Highlands.

The pair at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber were ringed and measured this week and are both females.

The first chick hatched on May 31, and the second on June 2 – the morning of the platinum jubilee.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said “Once again, the Loch Arkaig ospreys have captured hearts across the country and the world.”

Online fans have been watching the Loch Arkaig ospreys since 2017 thanks to a livestreaming nest camera supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

She continued: “We hope as many people as possible will suggest names for these two beautiful young birds,

“And join us watching the livestreaming nest camera as they take their first flights in the next few weeks.”

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest, a local community-based charity, bought the woodland site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

Their aim is to restore native woodland habitats; re-connect local people with the management and stewardship of the site; and use the woods to underpin sustainable rural development in the nearby communities.

Established in 1972, The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK with over 500,000 supporters.

The Trust has three key aims:  To restore damaged ancient woodland, to protect remaining ancient woodland, and to plant native trees and woods with the aim of creating resilient landscapes for people and wildlife.

Suggestions can be made by commenting on the Woodland Trust’s ospreycam page or via the charity’s social media channels.

With a shortlist of contenders for names being put to a public online vote next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]