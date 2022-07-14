Woodland Trust seeking names for two ‘Jubilee’ Loch Arkaig Osprey chicks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woodland Trust Scotland is appealing for name suggestions for two osprey chicks hatched at the height of the Platinum Jubilee in the Highlands.

The pair at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber were ringed and measured this week and are both females.

The first chick hatched on May 31, and the second on June 2 – the morning of the platinum jubilee.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said “Once again, the Loch Arkaig ospreys have captured hearts across the country and the world.”

Online fans have been watching the Loch Arkaig ospreys since 2017 thanks to a livestreaming nest camera supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

She continued: “We hope as many people as possible will suggest names for these two beautiful young birds,

“And join us watching the livestreaming nest camera as they take their first flights in the next few weeks.”

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest, a local community-based charity, bought the woodland site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

Their aim is to restore native woodland habitats; re-connect local people with the management and stewardship of the site; and use the woods to underpin sustainable rural development in the nearby communities.

Established in 1972, The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK with over 500,000 supporters.

The Trust has three key aims: To restore damaged ancient woodland, to protect remaining ancient woodland, and to plant native trees and woods with the aim of creating resilient landscapes for people and wildlife.

Suggestions can be made by commenting on the Woodland Trust’s ospreycam page or via the charity’s social media channels.

With a shortlist of contenders for names being put to a public online vote next week.