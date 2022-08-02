Everything you need to know about the Mallaig Book Festival and its new poetry competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Mallaig Book Festival is starting a new chapter this year by hosting its first poetry competition.

The festival, known as A Write Highland Hoolie, is holding the competition in memory of former committee member Deirdre Roberts and named in her honour.

Affectionately known as The Hoolie, the Mallaig festival celebrates all things literature.

It is being held from November 11 – 13 this year at the West Highland Hotel.

In the past it has attracted authors such as trailblazing explorer and Polar Medal winner Myrtle Simpson, best-selling crime writer Chris Brookmyre and cookery writer and whisky expert Ghillie Basan.

How did A Write Highland Hoolie begin?

The idea took shape after author and wildlife rehabilitator, Polly Pullar, was discussing books with Sine Davis, co-owner of the West Highland Hotel.

Before long, the two agreed that a small book festival would be the perfect way to extend the season in Mallaig.

“We loved that it would be different to other festivals,” Polly said. “With everyone under one roof and music in the evenings. We wanted a ceilidh atmosphere.”

Polly organised the speakers and Sine arranged the food, accommodation and the venue.

Others involved were Martin Whyte, Iomhair Fletcher, Ann Martin and Deirdre Roberts.

“We all had our own roles,” said Polly. “And we all did our part.”

While plans for the Hoolie were set in motion, locals from elsewhere in Lochaber were excited to get involved.

A community rallies in support

The Highland Bookshop owner and author Angus MacDonald and his team are well-acquainted with the Hoolie.

In the festival’s earlier years, Angus was a dedicated sponsor who rallied other donors.

This year, the team is supporting the festival by donating prizes for the poetry competition, including a bottle of whisky and £250 worth of book tokens.

Sarah-Louise of the Highland Bookshop team says they are “very keen for it to be a success” and will always help the festival however they can.

A tribute to Deirdre Roberts, a ‘lovely, kind person’

The Deirdre Roberts Poetry Competition is named in honour of someone who was very special to the committee.

Deirdre was a committee member of the Hoolie in its first year and was very active in the festival’s planning.

The competition is open to British-based poets aged over 18 writing in English.

Poems submitted reflect VisitScotland’s designated Year of Stories for 2022.

Polly says a diverse range of entries have been received.

“The standard has been so varied, just about everything you could imagine,” she said.

Polly describes Deirdre as “a person who adored poetry” and who was “a delight to have on board.”

“She was a lovely, kind person, and was very much part of the festival. We miss Deirdre, she was a very bright woman.”

Sarah-Louise of the Highland Bookshop remembers her as “a really gentle soul, and a really dear friend. She really made time for people, and had such a generous spirit.”

Giving back to the community

Although primarily a book festival, The Hoolie also encourages locals to get involved in other cultural activities.

Oral traditions and Gaelic songs are proudly celebrated at the festival and many of the younger generation get involved.

The first Hoolie School of Music session was held last year.

Musicians Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier held a workshop for senior music students in Mallaig High School.

The workshops encourage the students to get involved in traditional music by challenging them to compose and record their own tune.

‘It’s just such a lovely atmosphere’

An important part of the event is the evening dinner when authors and locals sit together.

Polly says she enjoys “seeing everyone sitting at night discussing the authors they’ve seen, relishing it all. It’s just such a lovely atmosphere.

“For me, it’s the fact that people from elsewhere can come up and see what makes the west coast tick.”