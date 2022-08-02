Everything you need to know about the Mallaig Book Festival and its new poetry competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everything you need to know about the Mallaig Book Festival and its new poetry competition

By Shannon Morrison
August 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Author Angus MacDonald and Breege Smyth at A Write Highland Hoolie book festival, Mallaig
Author Angus MacDonald and Breege Smyth at A Write Highland Hoolie festival, Mallaig. Photo: A Write Highland Hoolie

The Mallaig Book Festival is starting a new chapter this year by hosting its first poetry competition.

The festival, known as A Write Highland Hoolie, is holding the competition in memory of former committee member Deirdre Roberts and named in her honour.

Affectionately known as The Hoolie, the Mallaig festival celebrates all things literature.

It is being held from November 11 – 13 this year at the West Highland Hotel.

Mallaig book festival venue, the West Highland Hotel
The West Highland Hotel is a welcoming venue for the Hoolie. Photo: West Highland Hotel

In the past it has attracted authors such as trailblazing explorer and Polar Medal winner Myrtle Simpson, best-selling crime writer Chris Brookmyre and cookery writer and whisky expert Ghillie Basan.

How did A Write Highland Hoolie begin?

The idea took shape after author and wildlife rehabilitator, Polly Pullar, was discussing books with Sine Davis, co-owner of the West Highland Hotel.

Before long, the two agreed that a small book festival would be the perfect way to extend the season in Mallaig.

“We loved that it would be different to other festivals,” Polly said. “With everyone under one roof and music in the evenings. We wanted a ceilidh atmosphere.”

Tearlach McFarlane recites the SS Politician after dinner at the Mallaig Book Festival
Tearlach McFarlane recites the SS Politician. Photo: A Write Highland Hoolie

Polly organised the speakers and Sine arranged the food, accommodation and the venue.

Others involved were Martin Whyte, Iomhair Fletcher, Ann Martin and Deirdre Roberts.

“We all had our own roles,” said Polly. “And we all did our part.”

While plans for the Hoolie were set in motion, locals from elsewhere in Lochaber were excited to get involved.

A community rallies in support

The Highland Bookshop owner and author Angus MacDonald and his team are well-acquainted with the Hoolie.

In the festival’s earlier years, Angus was a dedicated sponsor who rallied other donors.

This year, the team is supporting the festival by donating prizes for the poetry competition, including a bottle of whisky and £250 worth of book tokens.

The Highland Bookshop storefront, Fort William
The Highland Bookshop storefront, Fort William. Photo: The Highland Bookshop

Sarah-Louise of the Highland Bookshop team says they are “very keen for it to be a success” and will always help the festival however they can.

A tribute to Deirdre Roberts, a ‘lovely, kind person’

The Deirdre Roberts Poetry Competition is named in honour of someone who was very special to the committee.

Deirdre was a committee member of the Hoolie in its first year and was very active in the festival’s planning.

The competition is open to British-based poets aged over 18 writing in English.

Poems submitted reflect VisitScotland’s designated Year of Stories for 2022.

Polly says a diverse range of entries have been received.

“The standard has been so varied, just about everything you could imagine,” she said.

Deirdre Roberts of A Write Highland Hoolie book festival, Mallaig
Deirdre Roberts at the Mallaig Book Festival, Mallaig. Photo: A Write Highland Hoolie

Polly describes Deirdre as “a person who adored poetry” and who was “a delight to have on board.”

“She was a lovely, kind person, and was very much part of the festival. We miss Deirdre, she was a very bright woman.”

Sarah-Louise of the Highland Bookshop remembers her as “a really gentle soul, and a really dear friend. She really made time for people, and had such a generous spirit.”

Giving back to the community

Although primarily a book festival, The Hoolie also encourages locals to get involved in other cultural activities.

Oral traditions and Gaelic songs are proudly celebrated at the festival and many of the  younger generation get involved.

Paul Murton, Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier perform to the community at A Write Highland Hoolie book festival
Paul Murton, Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier perform. Photo: A Write Highland Hoolie

The first Hoolie School of Music session was held last year.

Musicians Duncan Chisholm and Hamish Napier held a workshop for senior music students in Mallaig High School.

The workshops encourage the students to get involved in traditional music by challenging them to compose and record their own tune.

‘It’s just such a lovely atmosphere’

An important part of the event is the evening dinner when authors and locals sit together.

Polly says she enjoys “seeing everyone sitting at night discussing the authors they’ve seen, relishing it all. It’s just such a lovely atmosphere.

“For me, it’s the fact that people from elsewhere can come up and see what makes the west coast tick.”

