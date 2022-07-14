Four-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major north-east road has been cleared following a four-vehicle crash near Nairn.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near the Hardmuir Fruit Farm junction at about 3.35pm.

Initial reports from police indicated a 10-year-old boy had been taken to hospital.

However, a spokesman has now confirmed nobody required hospital treatment.

The road was blocked for more than an hour.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and the road was closed until around 5.05pm.”