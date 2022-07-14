Four-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn By Cameron Roy July 14, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:01 pm 0 The A96 near Nairn is clear following a four-car crash earlier today. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A major north-east road has been cleared following a four-vehicle crash near Nairn. Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near the Hardmuir Fruit Farm junction at about 3.35pm. Initial reports from police indicated a 10-year-old boy had been taken to hospital. However, a spokesman has now confirmed nobody required hospital treatment. The road was blocked for more than an hour. A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and the road was closed until around 5.05pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Family of cliff fall teen Alesha say they are ‘devastated’ by tragedy Man, 46, dies after car crashes into tree on A92 near St Cyrus Concerns grow for missing Elgin woman last seen wearing flip flops EXCLUSIVE: SNP cuts could end plans to dual A96 from Inverness to Nairn