Overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Portgower to begin next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight roadworks on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road will commence next week, lasting three nights.

Work to resurface the 360 metres of road, creating a smoother surface for motorists, will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and end on Friday, July 22.

To minimise disruption as the A9 is the main route between two major northern hubs, the work will take place between 7pm and 7am.

Lane closures with temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy will be in place during working hours.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This surfacing project on the A9 to the north of Portgower will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to keep roadworkers and motorists safe during the works.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and by removing traffic management outwith working hours.”

To find out how this affects your journey, visit Traffic Scotland.