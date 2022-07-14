Overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Portgower to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Portgower to begin next week

By Ross Hempseed
July 14, 2022, 9:26 pm
Surfacing improvements are set to get underway on a section of the A9 near Portgower.

Overnight roadworks on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road will commence next week, lasting three nights.

Work to resurface the 360 metres of road, creating a smoother surface for motorists, will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and end on Friday, July 22.

To minimise disruption as the A9 is the main route between two major northern hubs, the work will take place between 7pm and 7am.

Lane closures with temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy will be in place during working hours.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This surfacing project on the A9 to the north of Portgower will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to keep roadworkers and motorists safe during the works.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and by removing traffic management outwith working hours.”

To find out how this affects your journey, visit Traffic Scotland.

