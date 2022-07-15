Missing Nairn woman traced ‘safe and well’ following overnight multi-agency search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-agency search was launched overnight to find a woman reported missing from the Nairn area.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out after Simona Berescu was reported missing near the east beach area of Nairn.

Coastguard teams were called around 12.45am by police to assist in the search for the 36-year-old.

Rescue helicopter 151 took to the skies to scour the area for Ms Berescu and a rescue boat was launched from Findhorn.

A coastguard spokesman said she was found around 5.15am following the search effort.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Ms Berescu was found “safe and well”.