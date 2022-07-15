RGU Graduations: Highland graduate makes mum, who died from cancer, proud with degree in architectural technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

RGU Graduations: Highland graduate makes mum, who died from cancer, proud with degree in architectural technology

By Denny Andonova
July 15, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:11 pm
Erin Anderson graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in architectural technology. Phot by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Erin Anderson believes her strength to overcome all obstacles during her university degree came from the determination to make her mother proud.

One of the hardest things for the 22-year-old from Wick was leaving everything familiar behind and moving to the big city just months after her mother died from cancer.

With a passion for drawing, Miss Anderson always knew she would pursue a career in the creative industry – whether that would be art, design or manufacture.

An applicant’s day at Robert Gordon University (RGU) “sealed the deal” for her and she leaped at the chance to study architectural technology in Aberdeen.

‘I’m proud to have made it to the end for my mum and dad’

As she celebrated her graduation at P&J Live today, Miss Anderson said her greatest achievement was never giving up to the hurdles and making her mum proud.

She said: “I thought about her every time I struggled with an assignment, every time I felt nervous walking into a lecture hall five minutes late, and every time I got a good grade.

“My dad always said that had she still been with us she’d be down visiting, cleaning up for me and batch cooking me dinners. But in a way, it forced me to learn for myself how to survive, even if that did mean burning mince to the bottom of all my pans and somehow managing to do my washing wrong nearly every single time.

“My mum was my biggest fan and never stopped pushing my brother and I to do our best. I believe that the strength I needed to get through the last four years came from her and I’m proud that I made it to the end, not just for myself but for her and my dad.”

Today, Miss Anderson celebrated graduating with a 2:1 degree in architectural technology from The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment.

Final year was a highlight

Despite her personal challenges, she said she feels extremely proud to have completed her four years of study, particularly during the pandemic.

One of the highlights was her final year when she reunited with her coursemates on campus after two years of virtual lectures and group projects.

She said: “It was hard for my classmates and I to maintain a bond throughout our studies during the pandemic but the staff at RGU were fantastic.

“Days spent in studio were always my favourite, when we could work alongside each other, bouncing ideas off one another.

“We all became part of each other’s ‘everyday’ which I don’t think I had truly appreciated until university was over.”

Miss Anderson is now looking forward to sink her teeth into her graduate job as an assistant architectural technician at Avant Homes in Stirling.

New job ‘big, but exciting move’

Looking back on her four years at RGU, she said her greatest pillar of strength has been her family, who supported her every step of the way to fulfilling her dreams.

Miss Anderson added: “The support I have received from my family has been crucial and I know, without it, the road to graduation would have been a lot bumpier.

“Aside from academic side, I feel I’ve gained a huge amount of confidence and people skills which will invaluable as I enter the working world.

“My new job is another big, but exciting move.

“I’m building on what I’ve learned in the last four years at the Scott Sutherland School and I’m excited to see what is to come.”

  • To find out who else has been graduating this week, check out our interactive list.

Robert Gordon University Graduation 2022 list

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

