Police name man whose body was found in water at Glencoe

A man whose body was found in the water at Glencoe in late June has been named by police as Gordon Don.

Police appealed for help from the public to identify the man who was discovered at Lochan Na Craoibhe on June 29.

It has now been confirmed the man was Mr Don, from Paisley.

Police urged witnesses who might have seen the 48-year-old in the area at the time close to his death to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Investigations and a post-mortem examination were carried out to determine his cause of death.

In a statement, his family said: “Gordon has gone too soon. He will be sadly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “Our thoughts are with Gordon’s family at this difficult time and they have asked for privacy.

He added: “I would also like to thank the public who responded to our appeal to identify Gordon.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police confirmed today Mr Don’s death is not being treated as suspicious.