Oban lifeboat rescues nine divers near Dunstaffnage

Oban lifeboat has rescued nine divers near Dunstaffnage after their vessel had become stuck on a sandbank due to low tide.

The coastguard were informed at 1.45pm that the distressed divers needed assistance.

They had run aground in Ardmucknish Bay, opposite Dunstaffnage, near Oban Airport.

As the low tide came in the water level was reduced, and the vessel became stuck on a sandbank that the divers were using.

A sandbank is a raised section of sand below the surface of the sea that can sometimes only be seen when the water level is low.

Oban lifeboat had the task of refloating the vessel.

There was no obvious damage to the ship and they were able to make their own way back to Dunstaffnage, with a Coastguard escort.

The rescue mission was wrapped up by 5pm.

There were no reported injuries.