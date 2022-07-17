One taken to hospital following house fire in Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Dingwall.

Fire crews were called to a blaze on the town’s Tulloch Square at 12.22am on Sunday.

Two appliances from Dingwall and one from Beauly were deployed to the scene with crews using two breathing apparatuses and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Emergency services confirmed there were two casualties, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment.

The other person involved in the incident was treated by ambulance crew at the scene.

Their current condition is unknown.

A fire spokesman said: “We received a call about a dwelling fire on Tulloch Square in Dingwall at 12.22am.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene and crews used two breathing apparatuses and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“There were two casualties. One was treated by ambulance at the scene and one was taken to hospital.

“The stop message was received at 12.48am and the last appliance left the scene at 1.26am.”