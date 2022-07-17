Border collie Socks rescued after 30ft clifftop plunge near Lerwick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 11-year-old border collie was rescued and reunited with its owner after falling 30ft down from a cliff near Lerwick.

Shetland Coastguard and Lerwick lifeboat teams were deployed to the cliffs at Ness of Sound at around 6.30pm on Saturday following reports of a dog in danger.

The dog’s owner, Jay McGill, had been searching the area far and wide for more than five hours after losing his beloved pet Socks while out on a walk.

He eventually located the pooch at the foot of the cliffs on the south-west corner of the Ness of Sound in the afternoon and called Coastguard and lifeboat crews for help.

RNLI Lerwick arrived at the scene within five minutes and sent an inflatable Y-boat and two lifeboat teams to recover the distressed dog.

While Socks appeared a little subdued, he hadn’t suffered any significant injuries despite the 30ft clifftop plunge.

The lifeboat returned to Lerwick harbour just after 7pm, where Mr McGill and Socks were reunited.

Relief coxswain Darren Harcus said: “We’re pleased to have been able to help with Socks’ rescue and to see him handed safely back to his owner.

“They did exactly the right thing by contacting the Coastguard when they realised that their dog was in difficulty, without putting themselves in any further danger.

“We hope Socks recovers from the experience soon.”