Victims’ fear and anger as serial Highland rapist applies for parole seven years after getting life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Victims’ fear and anger as serial Highland rapist applies for parole seven years after getting life

By Marion Scott
July 17, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 1:51 pm
Patrick Chinskie was jailed after a trial at Edinburgh High Court in 2014.
Patrick Chinskie was jailed after a trial at Edinburgh High Court in 2014.

A serial rapist from the Highlands who is said to be one of Scotland’s most sadistic men is seeking parole after seven years of a life sentence.

Patrick Chinskie abducted and permanently disfigured victims, many of whom still live in fear of the former coal man who preyed on women across Scotland for 23 years.

He was issued with an Order for Lifelong Restriction in 2015 but now Chinskie, described by judge Kenneth Maciver as a “sadistic and vicious abuser”, is applying for home visits and parole. Chinskie had a previous bid for parole denied two years ago.

Chinskie attacked women across Scotland

One of Chinskie’s victims, who has her home surrounded by CCTV cameras for fear of retribution, told the Sunday Post: “I cannot understand why anyone could possibly consider allowing this man out of jail after all the lives he destroyed and the evil he has done.

“None of us whose lives were torn apart by Chinskie could ever sleep easy if he was freed early on parole because we all know the lengths he always said he would go to to seek revenge for speaking out against him.”

Chinskie, 57, originally from Boat of Garten in Strathspey, attacked women in Paisley, Nairn, Inverness, Bathgate and Glasgow.

Patrick Chinskie

Makeshift weapons and knives were used to permanently disfigure some victims, several of whom were abducted and held prisoner by the control freak.

His first victim was raped on various occasions between 1990 and 1993 at addresses in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, and West Lothian. Chinskie jumped on the bonnet of her car as she tried to escape, smashing his way through her windscreen.

He used a set of metal pliers on another victim and demanded she have an abortion, pulling her out of a car and raping her in a field. Later, he burned her with cigarettes.

His first victim said: “When police knocked on my front door seven years ago, I was forced to relive the horror of every single beating, punch and kick, and I still suffer flashbacks today.

“It took all my strength to testify in court against him because I was determined to stop him destroying other women. “When he was sentenced to life, I believed he would be kept in jail for a long time.

“I’ve now received a letter from the parole board saying he is applying for and wants early home release. It has left me traumatised and shaking.”

‘Release will send shivers down spines of victims’

Chinskie had to be tricked into letting the woman go free after her concerned family worked with police who pretended to remove her from her home for questioning over unpaid parking tickets.

The Parole Board for Scotland has informed victims they have until July 27 to submit any objection.

They have also told victims: “You have the right to request attendance at the tribunal hearing as a silent observer.”

Scottish Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary Jamie Greene, who has proposed a bill to increase victims’ rights, said: “It will send shivers down the spines of his victims when they discover that a serial rapist and abuser is being considered for release after just seven years.

“That’s hardly a year for each one of Chinskie’s victims. It is deplorable.

Scottish Conservatives shadow justice secretary Jamie Greene.

“These victims of crime should have the right to speak directly at parole hearings, if they wish, to make clear how much trauma they have been through and how unjust it would be to release this rapist so soon.

“My Victims Law would give them this right that they are currently being denied by the SNP Government. I hope they decide to back it so that victims can be put at the heart of Scotland’s justice system.”

The Scottish Government said: “The independent Parole Board rightly considers each case on its own merit, with public safety being at the forefront of any decision.

“We have recently amended the rules to allow the Parole Board to take account of the safety and security of victims and their families Serial rapist Patrick Chinskie when considering release.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]