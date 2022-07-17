Hollywood movie being written about how strongman Stoltman brothers conquered the world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strongman Luke Stoltman has revealed a Hollywood movie is being written about him and his world champion brother Tom.

Tom recently retained his title as the World’s Strongest Man and Luke is Europe’s strongest man.

The movie about the pair was revealed as the mighty brothers answered questions from their fans at Saturday’s Inverness Highland Games.

‘We want to do something for Invergordon on huge scale’

Luke said competitions were “not necessarily” their priority target this year.

They also want to put their home town of Invergordon in Easter Ross even more on the map.

“We are really trying to grow the business side of things… and try and do something for Invergordon, try and give it a wee boost.

“Invergordon is very renowned for oil and gas and I think it shouldn’t be the case. We want to try and do something in Invergordon on a huge scale,” said Luke.

“I have scary visions of what I want to achieve. Self-belief is so important for your dreams.”

The brothers plan to “transform” the town with a “huge” project to have a “strength facility”, which will also cater for cross-fit, strongman, body building and Highland Games, as well as studios all under one roof.

Stoltmans say self-belief is key

But tantalisingly Luke Stoltman added that as well as documentaries “a Hollywood movie is getting written at the moment”.

He did not give away any more details at this stage.

Luke also revealed that they had turned to a psychologist to help with their self-belief and a sense of inferiority because they were from the Highlands.

He said Highlanders had “a bit of a different mentality that things shouldn’t really happen to us up here”.

Sharing his own journey to strength stardom, Luke said that though he had been doing well in shows, the former offshore worker said he lacked self belief in his own abilities.

“Tom and I both started speaking to a psychologist and she has really helped us to change that mindset to say that we are from Invergordon and that is why things should happen. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from.”

Stoltman brothers at Inverness Highland Games