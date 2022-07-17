Hollywood movie being written about how strongman Stoltman brothers conquered the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hollywood movie being written about how strongman Stoltman brothers conquered the world

By Mike Merritt
July 17, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 6:28 pm
Tom and Luke Stoltman at Inverness Highland Games.
Tom and Luke Stoltman at Inverness Highland Games. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Strongman Luke Stoltman has revealed a Hollywood movie is being written about him and his world champion brother Tom.

Tom recently retained his title as the World’s Strongest Man and Luke is Europe’s strongest man.

The movie about the pair was revealed as the mighty brothers answered questions from their fans at Saturday’s Inverness Highland Games.

‘We want to do something for Invergordon on huge scale’

Luke said competitions were “not necessarily” their priority target this year.

They also want to put their home town of Invergordon in Easter Ross even more on the map.

Tom and Luke Stoltman with Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We are really trying to grow the business side of things… and try and do something for Invergordon, try and give it a wee boost.

“Invergordon is very renowned for oil and gas and I think it shouldn’t be the case. We want to try and do something in Invergordon on a huge scale,” said Luke.

“I have scary visions of what I want to achieve. Self-belief is so important for your dreams.”

The brothers plan to “transform” the town with a “huge” project to have a “strength facility”, which will also cater for cross-fit, strongman, body building and Highland Games, as well as studios all under one roof.

Stoltmans say self-belief is key

But tantalisingly Luke Stoltman added that as well as documentaries “a Hollywood movie is getting written at the moment”.

He did not give away any more details at this stage.

Luke also revealed that they had turned to a psychologist to help with their self-belief and a sense of inferiority because they were from the Highlands.

He said Highlanders had “a bit of a different mentality that things shouldn’t really happen to us up here”.

Sharing his own journey to strength stardom, Luke said that though he had been doing well in shows, the former offshore worker said he lacked self belief in his own abilities.

Tom and I both started speaking to a psychologist and she has really helped us to change that mindset to say that we are from Invergordon and that is why things should happen. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from.”

Stoltman brothers at Inverness Highland Games

In pictures: Inverness Highland Games return to the city after two-year hiatus

[[title]]

[[text]]

