All surgery cancelled at Western Isles Hospital due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

All surgery cancelled at Western Isles Hospital due to Covid

By Louise Glen
July 18, 2022, 6:40 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 9:01 am
Western Isles Hospital.
Western Isles Hospital.

All surgery at the Western Isles Hospital in Lewis has been cancelled due to Covid.

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus on the surgical ward, it has been closed. All-but-essential visiting to other wards has been cancelled.

Patients who were due to have surgical procedures will be contacted by the hospital.

A spokesman for NHS Western Isles said: “The surgical ward in Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has been closed to new non-emergency admissions until further notice, as a number of positive cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the ward.

Western Isles Hospital.

Medical ward two remains closed

“Regrettably the current situation will have an impact on arranged surgical procedures. Any patients affected will be contacted directly.

“Medical ward two also remains closed to new admissions, following the identification of cases of Covid-19 linked to the ward last week.

He continued: “As a result of now more than one outbreak of Covid-19 cases within the hospital, NHS Western Isles has taken the difficult decision to temporarily restrict visiting across the hospital to essential visiting only.

“This will be reviewed in 48 hours. An incident management team meets on a regular basis to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the hospital.

“We would like to apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, however it is considered necessary in the circumstances to protect vulnerable patients in hospital and to protect the ongoing provision of services.”

All essential visitors must book visits in advance. Prior to their visit they must take a lateral flow device (LFD) test before visiting hospital.

LFDs can be ordered by calling 119 or visiting https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests  

What is an essential visitor?

Essential visiting describes situations when it is very important for a relative/friend to be allowed to see a patient.

Examples of this include:

  • a parent accompanying a child
  • in maternity settings, partners or birth partners being able to attend ante-natal, clinic or scan appointments with their partner
  • when someone has reached the end of their life, has an immediately life-threatening illness, when someone is receiving difficult news, or similar situations
  • when people have an acute mental health issue
  • anyone with dementia, autism or learning disabilities

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]