In pictures: Sold out festival helps HebCelt bounce back in style in 25th year

By John Ross
July 18, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 2:53 pm
Texas headlined Saturday night at HebCelt. Picture by Fiona Rennie
Texas headlined Saturday night at HebCelt. Picture by Fiona Rennie

International music fans helped HebCelt mark its 25th year with the highest grossing festival in its history.

Festival goers from more than an estimated 100 countries boosted numbers to over 18,000 at the sold-out event.

Organisers said it was the perfect bounce back from the pandemic which delayed the 25-year celebrations.

Who played at the 25th HebCelt?

Headliners Texas, Seasick Steve and Tide Lines were joined by artists including Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.

The showcase of Celtic music and Gaelic culture also included a wide range of fringe and community events, including shows at An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway.

Three unique commissioned shows celebrating Gaelic, two of which were born during  the pandemic, were staged, including a finale with ‘ceilidh king’ Fergie Macdonald.

A total of 63 shows or events were staged across four days, with 34 in the main arena and 29 in the wider programme.

HebCelt enjoyed its best festival in terms of ticket sales, attendance and revenue. Picture Fiona Rennie

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan, who helped create the festival, is now standing down from the role.

She said: “We are delighted to have had our best festival ever in terms of ticket sales, attendances, revenues and sheer positive enthusiasm for HebCelt.

“The performances of the artists have been superb and people have turned out in droves to enjoy them.

“As ever, we owe so much to our festival-goers who continue to support us. We are entirely grateful to them.

“We also have to thank our sponsors who put their trust in us to deliver, and to the volunteers and community who are essential to HebCelt happening.”

Fitting way to end festival director’s tenure

Deputy director Graham MacCallum, who will replace Caroline next year, said it was a fitting way for her to end her tenure.

“To have hit 25 years with our biggest selling festival ever is incredible.

“I’m sure she will continue to help the festival for years to come, but we owe her a great deal of thanks for her crucial work in making HebCelt such a success.”

The festival also achieved other successes.

It achieved a Scottish first by having one of its main performance areas powered by green hydrogen.

Seasick Steve headlined Saturday night.

The zero-emissions energy was used at the Islands Stage in the main arena, the first festival in Scotland to run a full stage on green hydrogen consecutively for an entire event.

It was also the only place selling a limited-edition beer, Mr Haze, created by Loch Lomond Brewery and named after a Texas song.

Next year’s HebCelt will be held from July 12-15 .

Tide Lines were headliners on Thursday evening.
Ceilidh King Fergie Macdonald.
Admiral Fallow.
The festival spills into the streets of Stornoway, including Highland dancing.
Pipe band enters the festival arena.
Hebridean Women at An Lanntair.
Eriska.

 

