Trainspotting and Line of Duty actress Kelly MacDonald voices new tour of Appin in North Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Trainspotting and Line of Duty actress Kelly MacDonald voices new tour of Appin in North Argyll

By Louise Glen
July 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kelly Macdonald and Stalker Castle. Photo: PA/Amy Mackie.
Kelly Macdonald and Stalker Castle. Photo: PA/Amy Mackie.

Hollywood actress Kelly Macdonald has voiced a virtual tour around Appin in North Argyll.

The area, rich in Scottish history, comes to life with the voice of the actor, best known for her role as Diane in Trainspotting, DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty and as the Grey Lady in Harry Potter.

The tour Echoes of Appin, follows the history of the area, as well as dipping a toe in its topography and industry.

Instead of being a geographical tour, organisers say this is a “soundwalk through time”.

One of the organisers Jamie Smith said: “Echoes of Appin is a new and captivating audio experience that brings to life some of the sounds and stories of historic Appin in the beautiful West Highlands of Scotland.”

Tour voiced by acclaimed actress

The project was initiated by Mr Smith and Penny Cousins from Appin and developed to create an exciting new tourist resource, enabling visitors to engage with aspects of the area’s history and environment through a set of immersive and absorbing episodes.

DCI Joanne Davidson played by Kelly Macdonald in the BBC production of Line of Duty. Photo by Steffan Hill.

He continued: “The text has been created by writer Deborah Templeton from a wide range of local sources and is narrated by the acclaimed actress Kelly Macdonald.”

The sound design is by Jamie Smith, with accompanying illustrations and photography by Charlotte Smith, both of St Mary’s Space – a recording studio in Appin.

Artist Fiona Hunter created the soundwalk map and Duncan MacNeil of Ionad Gaidhlig Furan worked with Appin Primary School to provide an introduction to local Gaelic words and place names.

The project was supported by Creative Scotland. It is now available for purchase at www.echoesofappin.org with all proceeds going to the Appin Community Development Trust.

Mr Smith continued: “In addition to appealing to local visitors, those further afield with an interest in Appin will also enjoy accessing the soundwalk and map, downloading the audio, putting on their headphones and letting their imagination transport them back to Appin, wherever in the world they are now living.”

Visit Scotland said: “Let multi-award-winning Scottish actress Kelly MacDonald take you on a new immersive soundwalk of the tranquil peninsula of Appin in Argyll and the isles.

“Purchase to download the audio and use the map to create your own cultural tour of this Highland gem.

“All proceeds will support the work of Appin Community Development Trust.”

The audio can be downloaded at Echoes of Appin for £10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]