Trainspotting and Line of Duty actress Kelly MacDonald voices new tour of Appin in North Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actress Kelly Macdonald has voiced a virtual tour around Appin in North Argyll.

The area, rich in Scottish history, comes to life with the voice of the actor, best known for her role as Diane in Trainspotting, DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty and as the Grey Lady in Harry Potter.

The tour Echoes of Appin, follows the history of the area, as well as dipping a toe in its topography and industry.

Instead of being a geographical tour, organisers say this is a “soundwalk through time”.

One of the organisers Jamie Smith said: “Echoes of Appin is a new and captivating audio experience that brings to life some of the sounds and stories of historic Appin in the beautiful West Highlands of Scotland.”

Tour voiced by acclaimed actress

The project was initiated by Mr Smith and Penny Cousins from Appin and developed to create an exciting new tourist resource, enabling visitors to engage with aspects of the area’s history and environment through a set of immersive and absorbing episodes.

He continued: “The text has been created by writer Deborah Templeton from a wide range of local sources and is narrated by the acclaimed actress Kelly Macdonald.”

The sound design is by Jamie Smith, with accompanying illustrations and photography by Charlotte Smith, both of St Mary’s Space – a recording studio in Appin.

Artist Fiona Hunter created the soundwalk map and Duncan MacNeil of Ionad Gaidhlig Furan worked with Appin Primary School to provide an introduction to local Gaelic words and place names.

The project was supported by Creative Scotland. It is now available for purchase at www.echoesofappin.org with all proceeds going to the Appin Community Development Trust.

Mr Smith continued: “In addition to appealing to local visitors, those further afield with an interest in Appin will also enjoy accessing the soundwalk and map, downloading the audio, putting on their headphones and letting their imagination transport them back to Appin, wherever in the world they are now living.”

Be transported to a hidden world 🌏 Echoes of Appin is an immersive audio experience told through soundscape and story. 🎧 Download the audio, grab your headphones and use the map to create your own immersive tour: https://t.co/OxF1VlfArt https://t.co/9knE7TgXKR — Creative Scotland (@CreativeScots) June 24, 2022

Visit Scotland said: “Let multi-award-winning Scottish actress Kelly MacDonald take you on a new immersive soundwalk of the tranquil peninsula of Appin in Argyll and the isles.

“Purchase to download the audio and use the map to create your own cultural tour of this Highland gem.

“All proceeds will support the work of Appin Community Development Trust.”

The audio can be downloaded at Echoes of Appin for £10.