Motorcyclist dies in crash with car on A82 near Invermoriston

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the entrance to Invermoriston, at about 12.10pm today.

However, the 51-year-old man riding a Ducati motorcycle died at the scene.

No-one else was injured in the collision, which also involved a red MG.

The A82 was closed for seven hours to allow police to conduct a collision investigation. It reopened at about 7pm.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help with their investigation.

Sergeant David Miller, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who with dash-cam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1362 of 19 July.”