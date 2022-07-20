Western Isles refugee charity seeks volunteers to welcome Arabic family to Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Western Isles refugee charity seeks volunteers to welcome Arabic family to Stornoway

By Louise Glen
July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stornoway in the Western Isles. Photo: Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock.
The Home Office has approved an application by a Western Isles voluntary group to receive a refugee family in Stornoway.

Island Welcome, also known as Communities for Refugees Western Isles, hopes to welcome an Arabic-speaking family within a matter of months, and is calling for befrienders and people with experience of the language to come forward.

The group applied for permission to welcome a refugee family under the UK Government’s community sponsorship scheme.

Stornoway.
Volunteers do not know yet what country the family comes from, only that they speak Arabic.

The scheme works by allowing a community, together with a local authority, to facilitate resettlement of a single refugee family, supported by a sponsor organisation, in this case London-based Sponsor Refugees.

Island Welcome has raised the £9,000 needed to support the initial settlement of a family.

Imminent arrival of refugee family

Committee coordinator, Mhairi Murdoch, said: “We are working with Volunteer Centre Western Isles (VCWI) to find the people with specific skills we need, now that a family is imminently to arrive in Stornoway.

“The areas where we are particularly looking for additional support are for volunteers able to speak Arabic and willing to help as translators or interpreters, including helping us translate our code of conduct and policies into Arabic.

“We also need volunteers with an interest in joining our safeguarding team and perhaps taking on a lead role on safeguarding in the future, and we need volunteer befrienders, especially people with experience of teaching English to speakers of other languages.”

She added: “We really urge people with skills and time to think about volunteering with us.

Refugees are to be welcomed to the Western Isles.

Practical jobs to help refugees

“You’ll be helping to make sure another family leaving a traumatic and dangerous situation can build a new, secure life in our island community.”

Organisers say there are also practical jobs to come for anyone who would like to get involved. For example, the home will need to be prepared for the new family and kitted out with everything they might need.

Additional donations will help with specific island costs, such as meeting the family at Glasgow airport and escorting them to Stornoway.

The group can be contacted on communitysponsorship.lewis@gmail.com or contact VCWI on 01851 700366.

