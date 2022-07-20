‘The ultimate race is against yourself’ Mallaig long-distance competitor runs into the record books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The ultimate race is against yourself’ Mallaig long-distance competitor runs into the record books

By Louise Glen
July 20, 2022, 2:56 pm
Pawel Cymbalista at the end of his West Highland Way challenge. Picture by Pawel Cymbalista.
Pawel Cymbalista at the end of his West Highland Way challenge. Picture by Pawel Cymbalista.

A fish farm worker from Mallaig has run into the record books by setting a record on the West Highland Way.

Pawel Cymbalista ran 95 miles between Glasgow and Fort William in 17 hours, 53 minutes and 35 seconds.

The previous fastest time was set by Matt Garvin on April 24 2021, running the course in 23 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds.

The West Highland Way starts in Milngavie, north of Glasgow, and finishes in Fort William, the total ascent is 12,007ft.

Train was cancelled

Pawel Cymbalista on the starting line in Mallaig. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista.

Mr Cymbalista, 34, who works for MOWI, was running the route on Saturday to raise money for Mallaig Community Hub.

In a blog, written by Mr Cymbalista he said he almost missed out on his run altogether after his train was cancelled at the last minute.

He said: “Friday morning, my 6:03am train got cancelled while I was sitting in it.

“Luckily I had friends that helped me to get where I had to be.”

Describing his run in detail he said his GPS system stopped working as he left Milngavie in the early hours of Saturday morning and he had to revert to a map and compass for the route.

He said: “Thank you everyone for the support. The people that supported from a distance, been there for me, allowed me to do this and got me to the start.

“They all got me to the start of the West Highland Way when all the odds were against me.

‘The ultimate race is against yourself’

“I was happy, I was angry, I had enough. I almost gave up in Tyndrum.

“I was overheated. I had stomach problems. I had navigation problems as nothing worked as it should.

Pawel Cymbalista on the finish line. Picture supplied by Pawel Cymbalista.

“I had to be stubborn, I had to be strong. That led me to the finish.

He continued: “I not only broke my personal records but I learned a lot about myself.

“I learned a lot and will use that knowledge in my future adventures.

“I was very close to my breaking point. This route forced me to use everything I had in me to complete it in this time.”

He added: “A running achievement is not just measured in time.

“The ultimate race is against yourself.”

Mr Cymbalista recently set a record for the Great Glen route setting a course record for an unsupported run at 11hrs 28mins and 36secs.

What is the Mallaig Community hub?

The first phase of Mallaig Community hub is to establish the need and support for a community-run shop which sells local produce and goods.

The group has identified a premises in the village centre, and now hopes to kit out the shop.

Mr Cymbalista’s fundraising effort is to buy a refrigerated display unit at the cost of £1,500.

To date he has raised £1,200 for the  fridge at his gofundme page West Highland Way run for Mallaig Community Hub.

His employer Mowi donated £500 saying “amazing challenge Pawel from all at Mowi”.

