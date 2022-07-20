‘The ultimate race is against yourself’ Mallaig long-distance competitor runs into the record books

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fish farm worker from Mallaig has run into the record books by setting a record on the West Highland Way.

Pawel Cymbalista ran 95 miles between Glasgow and Fort William in 17 hours, 53 minutes and 35 seconds.

The previous fastest time was set by Matt Garvin on April 24 2021, running the course in 23 hours, 21 minutes and 36 seconds.

The West Highland Way starts in Milngavie, north of Glasgow, and finishes in Fort William, the total ascent is 12,007ft.

Train was cancelled

Mr Cymbalista, 34, who works for MOWI, was running the route on Saturday to raise money for Mallaig Community Hub.

In a blog, written by Mr Cymbalista he said he almost missed out on his run altogether after his train was cancelled at the last minute.

He said: “Friday morning, my 6:03am train got cancelled while I was sitting in it.

“Luckily I had friends that helped me to get where I had to be.”

Describing his run in detail he said his GPS system stopped working as he left Milngavie in the early hours of Saturday morning and he had to revert to a map and compass for the route.

He said: “Thank you everyone for the support. The people that supported from a distance, been there for me, allowed me to do this and got me to the start.

“They all got me to the start of the West Highland Way when all the odds were against me.

‘The ultimate race is against yourself’

“I was happy, I was angry, I had enough. I almost gave up in Tyndrum.

“I was overheated. I had stomach problems. I had navigation problems as nothing worked as it should.

“I had to be stubborn, I had to be strong. That led me to the finish.

He continued: “I not only broke my personal records but I learned a lot about myself.

“I learned a lot and will use that knowledge in my future adventures.

“I was very close to my breaking point. This route forced me to use everything I had in me to complete it in this time.”

He added: “A running achievement is not just measured in time.

“The ultimate race is against yourself.”

Mr Cymbalista recently set a record for the Great Glen route setting a course record for an unsupported run at 11hrs 28mins and 36secs.

What is the Mallaig Community hub?

The first phase of Mallaig Community hub is to establish the need and support for a community-run shop which sells local produce and goods.

The group has identified a premises in the village centre, and now hopes to kit out the shop.

Mr Cymbalista’s fundraising effort is to buy a refrigerated display unit at the cost of £1,500.

To date he has raised £1,200 for the fridge at his gofundme page West Highland Way run for Mallaig Community Hub.

His employer Mowi donated £500 saying “amazing challenge Pawel from all at Mowi”.