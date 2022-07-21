Loganair’s islander fares are welcome – but service disruptions must be tackled, says isles MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair’s islander fares are welcome – but service disruptions must be tackled, says isles MSP

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:52 am
Loganair has introduced new islander fares
An Isles MSP welcomes reduced fares but says disruptions to service must be tackled. Supplied by Loganair

News that Air Discount Scheme (ADS) users in Scotland’s island communities will have access to further reduced “islander fares” has been welcomed by MSP Liam McArthur.

However, the Orkney MSP also says it’s more important than ever to tackle any problems.

His comments come after serious disruption to flights this year.

The islander fares will apply to air discount users in Orkney, Shetland, and The Western Isles. One-way trips will start as low as £50 on some routes.

Loganair has said it has been encouraged to introduce further reductions by the cost of living crisis. Filling more of its flights will reduce running costs, it has said.

However, as recently as May, Mr McArthur was holding talks with Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

These talks revolved around a series of incidents involving delays, cancellations and passengers being asked to come off flights.

This followed disruption to the lifeline service in April and March.

Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney.

Reacting to the further reduced fares, Mr McArthur said: “Even with ADS, using our lifeline air services can be too costly for many islanders.

“This move by Loganair to offer reduced fares on some routes is therefore welcome.

“Hopefully, it will open up opportunities for islanders to travel at a time when household budgets are under real strain.”

‘More important than ever’

The MSP added: “Of course, with greater numbers of people now travelling, it is more important than ever that the problems that have led to disruption on air services over recent months are tackled.”

He said the problems seem to come from “a lack of capacity” in airports. He says this means they are struggling to deal with security, baggage handling, and “even bussing passengers to and from aircraft”.

“However, there is a collective responsibility on airports and airlines to deliver a reliable service to their customers, especially on lifeline routes.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J?

Conversation

