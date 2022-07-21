Loganair’s islander fares are welcome – but service disruptions must be tackled, says isles MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

News that Air Discount Scheme (ADS) users in Scotland’s island communities will have access to further reduced “islander fares” has been welcomed by MSP Liam McArthur.

However, the Orkney MSP also says it’s more important than ever to tackle any problems.

His comments come after serious disruption to flights this year.

The islander fares will apply to air discount users in Orkney, Shetland, and The Western Isles. One-way trips will start as low as £50 on some routes.

Loganair has said it has been encouraged to introduce further reductions by the cost of living crisis. Filling more of its flights will reduce running costs, it has said.

However, as recently as May, Mr McArthur was holding talks with Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

These talks revolved around a series of incidents involving delays, cancellations and passengers being asked to come off flights.

This followed disruption to the lifeline service in April and March.

Reacting to the further reduced fares, Mr McArthur said: “Even with ADS, using our lifeline air services can be too costly for many islanders.

“This move by Loganair to offer reduced fares on some routes is therefore welcome.

“Hopefully, it will open up opportunities for islanders to travel at a time when household budgets are under real strain.”

‘More important than ever’

The MSP added: “Of course, with greater numbers of people now travelling, it is more important than ever that the problems that have led to disruption on air services over recent months are tackled.”

He said the problems seem to come from “a lack of capacity” in airports. He says this means they are struggling to deal with security, baggage handling, and “even bussing passengers to and from aircraft”.

“However, there is a collective responsibility on airports and airlines to deliver a reliable service to their customers, especially on lifeline routes.”

