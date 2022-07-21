Pentland Ferries services due to return to Orkney today after grounding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pentland Ferries services due to return to Orkney today after grounding

By Lottie Hood
July 21, 2022, 7:16 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 8:25 am
The MV Alfred sustained damage after it ran aground earlier this month.
The MV Alfred sustained damage after it ran aground earlier this month.

Pentland Ferries sailings are due to return to mainland Orkney today after a grounding earlier this month.

The ferry company announced the MV Pentalina is scheduled to resume services today along the Gills Bay, Caithness and St Margaret’s Hope route.

It comes after the MV Alfred ran aground on the island of Swona in the Pentland Firth on Tuesday, July 5 and 82 passengers had to be rescued.

The sailings were originally due to return a week later before Pentland Ferries further pushed back the date. 

Now MV Pentalina, which currently has no lift access and is smaller in size, has been drafted in to replace the damaged ferry, which is currently in Belfast for repairs.

Despite being smaller, Pentland Ferries remains confident will be able to honour previous bookings.

Pentland Ferries has thanked customers for their patience and apologised for any ongoing inconvenience.

