Pentland Ferries services due to return to Orkney today after grounding

Pentland Ferries sailings are due to return to mainland Orkney today after a grounding earlier this month.

The ferry company announced the MV Pentalina is scheduled to resume services today along the Gills Bay, Caithness and St Margaret’s Hope route.

It comes after the MV Alfred ran aground on the island of Swona in the Pentland Firth on Tuesday, July 5 and 82 passengers had to be rescued.

The sailings were originally due to return a week later before Pentland Ferries further pushed back the date.

Now MV Pentalina, which currently has no lift access and is smaller in size, has been drafted in to replace the damaged ferry, which is currently in Belfast for repairs.

Despite being smaller, Pentland Ferries remains confident will be able to honour previous bookings.

Pentland Ferries has thanked customers for their patience and apologised for any ongoing inconvenience.