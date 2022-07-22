‘We’re creating a small town for a weekend’: Go behind the scenes as hundreds set scene for Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’re creating a small town for a weekend’: Go behind the scenes as hundreds set scene for Belladrum

By Lauren Robertson
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm

Hundreds of dedicated crew have been working their magic to transform a Highland estate into the site of the iconic Belladrum festival.

For more than a week now, Belladrum estate has been “growing arms and legs”.

Freelance illustrator Claire Maclean of Inverness converting a cable drum into a toadstool for Belladrum. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stages are being marked out and built, big tops are being erected and long lengths of fencing are winding their way around the festival grounds.

The festival is less than a week away, with tens of thousands expected to don their wellies between July 28 and 30.

Dougie Brown is event producer and has been at the Tartan Heart of the festival since 2005.

Walking around the grounds and watching them take shape, he revealed just how much work goes into making Belladrum the phenomenon it is.

Dougie Brown, event producer at Belladrum. Picture by Sandy McCook.

‘Forced hibernation’

It has been three years since Belladrum was able to be held in its home near Kiltarlity, about 10 miles west of Inverness.

Despite this “forced hibernation”, Mr Brown said it is coming together like a well oiled machine.

“We’ve got a team that knows this site inside out and are as much a part of the festival as anyone,” he said.

“They each run their own areas and know what they’re doing, we’re maybe a little rusty after the three-year forced hibernation but we’re all very excited to be back doing the event that we love.”

The main stage is nearly complete. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Along with the usual festival preparation, staff at Belladrum have also spent the last week constructing a maze, decorating a huge Nessie with foliage and painting caravans.

Ready to welcome festival goers to Belladrum

Photos from the Belladrum estate in the week before the festival show bars ready to be stocked with drinks, murals being painted and the main stage in all its glory.

Mr Brown said the set-up is in a “very good place” as they prepare to welcome festival-goers.

He added the recent heatwave has made for a different set-up experience to other years: “The weather helps a lot.

“When you have weather like this it makes life a lot easier, the only concern is at times it gets a bit too hot, but it’s nicer than hiding from rain.”

The Ice House Bar and Stage. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Talking about the scale of the festival, Mr Brown said: “We are creating a small town for a weekend, it takes a lot of people to run a town.”

Festival family helps run Belladrum behind the scenes

Considering security, bar staff and everyone involved in the set-up, Mr Brown was unable to give an exact number for how many people are behind Belladrum – but was certain it was in the hundreds.

He said many who have been working the last couple of weeks have been with the festival since its humble beginnings in 2004.

Even those doing the jobs that often go “thankless” are a core part of the festival family.

“Some of the jobs maybe feel a bit thankless at times because they’re not the kind of thing festival goers appreciate, the amount of effort that goes into fencing or lighting for example,” said Mr Brown.

“I always feel like those jobs are the toughest, where you maybe don’t have the appreciation for the number of hours that goes into getting the site ready and safe.”

The festival is starting to take shape. Picture by Sandy McCook.

All you need to know about Belladrum this year

