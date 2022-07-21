Body found on Nairn West Beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man’s body has been found on a beach in Nairn.

Police and coastguards were alerted to the find at West Beach early this morning, and remain at the scene.

The alarm was raised at about 7.30am.

Coastguard teams from Nairn and Inverness are in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30am on Thursday, July 21, police received a report that a body of a man had been found on the beach at Nairn at Marine Road.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident is currently ongoing.

More as we get it.