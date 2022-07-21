56-year-old woman rescued near Scrabster by Coastguard By Michelle Henderson July 21, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:02 pm Thurso lifeboat were called to assist coastguard teams near Scrabster. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 56-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after breaking her ankle in a fall. The woman was out walking near Scrabster at about noon when she fell. The alarm was raised at 12.15pm sparking a response from paramedics and local rescue teams. Coastguard teams from Melvich and Scrabster attended alongside Thurso lifeboat, due to the lack of access to the coastal area. The woman was located a short time later, suffering from a broken ankle. Paramedics took the woman to hospital for further treatment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Family of cliff fall teen Alesha say they are ‘devastated’ by tragedy Family ‘devastated’ after death of 18-year-old woman who fell 50ft in Highlands Girl, 18, dies and man in hospital after falling from 50ft cliff in Highlands Teenager dies and man taken to hospital after 50ft cliff fall in Thurso