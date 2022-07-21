56-year-old woman rescued near Scrabster by Coastguard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 56-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after breaking her ankle in a fall.

The woman was out walking near Scrabster at about noon when she fell.

The alarm was raised at 12.15pm sparking a response from paramedics and local rescue teams.

Coastguard teams from Melvich and Scrabster attended alongside Thurso lifeboat, due to the lack of access to the coastal area.

The woman was located a short time later, suffering from a broken ankle.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital for further treatment.