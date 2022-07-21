‘He was a wonderful, loving husband’ – crash victim on Highland road named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Invermoriston has been named by police as Michael Gall.

The 51-year-old from Inverness was described as a wonderful husband and a devoted father.

Mr Gall was said to have been “enjoying” a ride on his Ducati motorbike on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road on Tuesday when it collided with a MG car.

Mr Gall was pronounced dead at the scene, no-one else was seriously injured in the collision.

In a statement, issued by police, his widow Gaynor paid tribute to her husband. She said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

‘Ever-so-much loved’

A funeral notice for Mr Gall read: “While enjoying a motorbike trip on the Invermoriston road on Tuesday July 19, Michael Gall, Culduthel Road, Inverness aged 51 years.

“Tragically due to a collision, his life was taken.

“Ever-so-much loved husband of Gaynor, he meant the world to his wife and family.”

Arrangements for the funeral are being made by William T Fraser and Son.

The road was closed for around seven hours following the accident.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

Police are now appealing to motorists to check their dash-cam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“A number of vehicles had passed the crash site before emergency services arrived and I would urge them to get in touch with anything useful.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.”