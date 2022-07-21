‘He was a wonderful, loving husband’ – crash victim on Highland road named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He was a wonderful, loving husband’ – crash victim on Highland road named

By Michelle Henderson
July 21, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 6:06 pm
Michael Gall. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Invermoriston has been named by police as Michael Gall.

The 51-year-old from Inverness was described as a wonderful husband and a devoted father.

Mr Gall was said to have been “enjoying” a ride on his Ducati motorbike on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road on Tuesday when it collided with a MG car.

Mr Gall was pronounced dead at the scene, no-one else was seriously injured in the collision.

In a statement, issued by police, his widow Gaynor paid tribute to her husband. She said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

‘Ever-so-much loved’

A funeral notice for Mr Gall read: “While enjoying a motorbike trip on the Invermoriston road on Tuesday July 19, Michael Gall, Culduthel Road, Inverness aged 51 years.

“Tragically due to a collision, his life was taken.

“Ever-so-much loved husband of Gaynor, he meant the world to his wife and family.”

Arrangements for the funeral are being made by William T Fraser and Son.

The road was closed for around seven hours following the accident.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

Police are now appealing to motorists to check their dash-cam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“A number of vehicles had passed the crash site before emergency services arrived and I would urge them to get in touch with anything useful.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.”

