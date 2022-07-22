‘Another star shining brightly over us tonight’: Family and friends mourn A82 crash victim Michael Gall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends and family of an Inverness man who died in a crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road near Invermoriston have paid tribute to him.

Tributes have described 51-year-old Mr Gall, who died on Tuesday, as a “legend” and an “amazing husband and father.”

The motorbike enthusiast was involved in a two-vehicle crash, near the entrance to the Highland village, on Tuesday.

His widow Gaynor described him as a “loving husband and devoted father.”

She said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Condolences have been pouring in across social media for the family, paying tribute to a “true gent.”

‘He was such a nice guy’

Mr Gall, known to many as Mikey, was described by many as a “lovely man” who was devoted to both his work, and his family.

Ruaridh Macaskill wrote: “Such sad news. Heartfelt condolences to all the family. Mikey gave 100% to work and home life.”

Chrissi Browne from Inverness added: “Mikey was an amazing husband and father to his and Gaynor’s kids. Another star shining brightly over us tonight.”

Mark Downey, also from Inverness, said: “Such a shame. He was a such a nice guy.”

Alice Harper went to school with Mr Gall. She said: “So very sorry to read this sad news.

“I was in school with Michael. RIP Michael. Thoughts are with all the family and friends.”

‘Taken too soon’

Ian Vanzetta described the 51-year-old as a “legend”

He said: “Gutted for everyone who knew Mikey. Legend.”

MICHAEL GALLINVERNESS14.03.1971 – 19.07.2022While enjoying a motorbike trip on the Invermoriston road on Tuesday… Posted by William T. Fraser & Son on Thursday, 21 July 2022

Helen Macdonald also paid tribute, describing him as a “lovely man.”

She said: “Didn’t know him for long but he was a lovely man. Love to all his family.”

Denise Anderson added: “Absolutely tragic news. My condolences to Michael’s family. Taken too soon.”