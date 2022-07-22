‘Another star shining brightly over us tonight’: Family and friends mourn A82 crash victim Michael Gall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Another star shining brightly over us tonight’: Family and friends mourn A82 crash victim Michael Gall

By Michelle Henderson
July 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 8:37 am
Michael Gall.
Friends and family of an Inverness man who died in a crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road near Invermoriston have paid tribute to him.

Tributes have described 51-year-old Mr Gall, who died on Tuesday, as a “legend” and an “amazing husband and father.”

The motorbike enthusiast was involved in a two-vehicle crash, near the entrance to the Highland village, on Tuesday.

His widow Gaynor described him as a “loving husband and devoted father.”

She said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Condolences have been pouring in across social media for the family, paying tribute to a “true gent.”

‘He was such a nice guy’

Mr Gall, known to many as Mikey, was described by many as a  “lovely man” who was devoted to both his work, and his family.

Ruaridh Macaskill wrote: “Such sad news. Heartfelt condolences to all the family. Mikey gave 100% to work and home life.”

Chrissi Browne from Inverness added: “Mikey was an amazing husband and father to his and Gaynor’s kids. Another star shining brightly over us tonight.”

Mark Downey, also from Inverness, said: “Such a shame. He was a such a nice guy.”

Alice Harper went to school with Mr Gall. She said: “So very sorry to read this sad news.

“I was in school with Michael. RIP Michael. Thoughts are with all the family and friends.”

‘Taken too soon’

Ian Vanzetta described the 51-year-old as a “legend”

He said: “Gutted for everyone who knew Mikey. Legend.”

Helen Macdonald also paid tribute, describing him as a “lovely man.”

She said: “Didn’t know him for long but he was a lovely man. Love to all his family.”

Denise Anderson added: “Absolutely tragic news. My condolences to Michael’s family. Taken too soon.”

