From the Butt to Barra – communities asked to reflect on Covid for lasting memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

From the Butt to Barra – communities asked to reflect on Covid for lasting memorial

By Denny Andonova
July 21, 2022, 8:54 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 9:24 pm
Macaulay College has appointed local artist Robbie Thomson to lead phase one of the Remembering Together project. Picture shows: (back row: left to right) Eoin Wilson, Ethan Mitchell; (front row: left to right) David Montgomery, Alec Murray, Ali Macaulay and Broc the dog. Supplied by Macaulay College.
Macaulay College has appointed local artist Robbie Thomson to lead phase one of the Remembering Together project. Picture shows: (back row: left to right) Eoin Wilson, Ethan Mitchell; (front row: left to right) David Montgomery, Alec Murray, Ali Macaulay and Broc the dog. Supplied by Macaulay College.

People across the Western Isles are being encouraged to sign up to let the power of art help to heal those affected by Covid.

Macaulay College has launched the Covid community memorial programme, Remembering Together, in collaboration with environmental charity Greenspace Scotland.

The project aims to help local communities emotionally recover from the pandemic by creating collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing.

‘Remembering those we’ve lost during Covid’

Local artist Robbie Thomson has been appointed to work with groups, and gather ideas of how best to remember and honour those who have died during Covid.

He said: “Remembering Together asks us to imagine ways that we would like to memorialise those we have lost during the pandemic and also create something with a positive legacy for the future.

“We aim to meet and talk with as many folk as we can, share stories, ideas and inspiration to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get involved.

“We’ll be running a series of events and workshops throughout the co-creation phase in locations around the Western Isles, from Barra to the Butt. Expect music sessions, creative activities, guest talks, guided walks and more.

Picture shows (from left to right): Ali Macaulay, Ann MacLeod, Robbie Thomson (artist) and Eoin Wilson. Image supplied by Macaulay College.

“We want to hear your creative ideas, stories and experiences that can feed into shaping the memorial that you want to see.”

Jo-Ann McConnachie, development worker at Macaulay College, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Robbie, who will use his many skills as a practitioner and his knowledge of the local community to co-create with the communities in the Western Isles.”

The initial co-creation and consultation phase will run until November and culminate in an exhibition of ideas and experiences at Macaulay College.

An artists brief will be created from this process to form the basis for a final commissioned artwork in 2023.

Anyone who would like to take part in Remembering Together should contact Mr Thomson by email on rememberingtogether@macaulaycollege.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]