From the Butt to Barra – communities asked to reflect on Covid for lasting memorial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across the Western Isles are being encouraged to sign up to let the power of art help to heal those affected by Covid.

Macaulay College has launched the Covid community memorial programme, Remembering Together, in collaboration with environmental charity Greenspace Scotland.

The project aims to help local communities emotionally recover from the pandemic by creating collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing.

‘Remembering those we’ve lost during Covid’

Local artist Robbie Thomson has been appointed to work with groups, and gather ideas of how best to remember and honour those who have died during Covid.

He said: “Remembering Together asks us to imagine ways that we would like to memorialise those we have lost during the pandemic and also create something with a positive legacy for the future.

“We aim to meet and talk with as many folk as we can, share stories, ideas and inspiration to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get involved.

“We’ll be running a series of events and workshops throughout the co-creation phase in locations around the Western Isles, from Barra to the Butt. Expect music sessions, creative activities, guest talks, guided walks and more.

“We want to hear your creative ideas, stories and experiences that can feed into shaping the memorial that you want to see.”

Jo-Ann McConnachie, development worker at Macaulay College, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Robbie, who will use his many skills as a practitioner and his knowledge of the local community to co-create with the communities in the Western Isles.”

The initial co-creation and consultation phase will run until November and culminate in an exhibition of ideas and experiences at Macaulay College.

An artists brief will be created from this process to form the basis for a final commissioned artwork in 2023.

Anyone who would like to take part in Remembering Together should contact Mr Thomson by email on rememberingtogether@macaulaycollege.com.