CalMac ferry evacuated amidst bomb scare

By Michelle Henderson
July 21, 2022, 10:23 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:37 pm
MV Hebrides was evacuated on Thursday amidst a bomb scare.
A Highland ferry was evacuated on Thursday amidst a bomb scare.

MV Hebrides, which shuttles between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist, and Tarbet on the Isle of Harris, ground to a halt over fears of a suspicious package onboard.

The package was discovered shortly before 5pm between Uig and Tarbert.

Ferry operator CalMac took to Twitter to confirm all scheduled sailings were cancelled due to an emergency onboard.

CalMac wrote: “Due to an onboard emergency and awaiting emergency services, all remaining sailings are cancelled. There will be an update provided for service on Friday, 22nd July as soon as possible.”

Emergency services raced to the scene as passengers were evacuated from the ferry.

It is believed nearby boats were also evacuated as a precaution.

Around 8.35pm the operation was called off.

It has been reported, a police spokeswoman said it was not suspicious.

She said: “Police received a report of a package on board a ferry at Uig Ferry Terminal on Isle of Skye around 4.55pm on Thursday, July 21.

“Inquiries were carried out and it was established that the package was not suspicious.”

CalMac has reinstated a number of cancelled services following the incident.

The previously cancelled 4.45pm service from Uig to Lochmaddy departed at 9pm.

Services on Friday are also scheduled to be disrupted in the morning, with normal service expected to resume from 9.30am.

