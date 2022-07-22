New search and rescue helicopter base secured for Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New search and rescue helicopter base secured for Fort William

By Lauren Robertson
July 22, 2022, 9:36 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:59 pm
Fife teen Dalgety rescue

Fort William will soon be the home of a new seasonal search and rescue helicopter base.

The base will operate 12 hours a day between April and September, helping coastguards in the region cope with the busy tourism periods.

Helicopters are regularly called to Lochaber and the western Highlands to assist in the rescue of hillwalkers.

It comes as part of a new UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme (UKSAR2G) launched by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to drive forward public safety by investing in the latest innovations in search and rescue technology.

One of these innovations is the use of drones to transmit real-time data including live imagery from incidents to coastguard operations rooms and other responders.

Damien Oliver, senior responsible owner for UKSAR2G, said the programme looks to the future work of MCA.

“We know there are people alive today because an HM Coastguard helicopter came to their rescue,” he said.

Picture by Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.

“When looking at the next decade of service and rescue services, the thought of the future people whose lives may well also be saved as a result of this contract was a huge incentive to make sure this will build on that success and improve it still further.”

Damon Powell, chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, said “Scottish Mountain Rescue are delighted that the significant engagement we have had with both MCA and Bristow Helicopters Ltd over the lifecycle of the existing SAR-H contract has led to these very positive enhancements in this new second generation contract.

“These positive changes to SAR aviation capability will be a significant benefit to those undertaking outdoor activities in Scotland.”

The £1.6billion contract for UKSAR2G was awarded to Bristow Helicopters Ltd.

It will now be responsible for operating six fixed wing aircraft, 18 rotary aircraft and one drone across the country to meet the demand projected by MCA in the coming years.

[[title]]