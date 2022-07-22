New search and rescue helicopter base secured for Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William will soon be the home of a new seasonal search and rescue helicopter base.

The base will operate 12 hours a day between April and September, helping coastguards in the region cope with the busy tourism periods.

Helicopters are regularly called to Lochaber and the western Highlands to assist in the rescue of hillwalkers.

It comes as part of a new UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme (UKSAR2G) launched by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to drive forward public safety by investing in the latest innovations in search and rescue technology.

One of these innovations is the use of drones to transmit real-time data including live imagery from incidents to coastguard operations rooms and other responders.

Damien Oliver, senior responsible owner for UKSAR2G, said the programme looks to the future work of MCA.

“We know there are people alive today because an HM Coastguard helicopter came to their rescue,” he said.

“When looking at the next decade of service and rescue services, the thought of the future people whose lives may well also be saved as a result of this contract was a huge incentive to make sure this will build on that success and improve it still further.”

Damon Powell, chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, said “Scottish Mountain Rescue are delighted that the significant engagement we have had with both MCA and Bristow Helicopters Ltd over the lifecycle of the existing SAR-H contract has led to these very positive enhancements in this new second generation contract.

“These positive changes to SAR aviation capability will be a significant benefit to those undertaking outdoor activities in Scotland.”

The £1.6billion contract for UKSAR2G was awarded to Bristow Helicopters Ltd.

It will now be responsible for operating six fixed wing aircraft, 18 rotary aircraft and one drone across the country to meet the demand projected by MCA in the coming years.