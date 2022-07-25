‘The community is 100% behind us’: Taynuilt Inn will rise from the ashes following devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The community is 100% behind us’: Taynuilt Inn will rise from the ashes following devastating fire

By Rita Campbell
July 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 5:35 pm
Fire crews at the scene back in September.
Fire crews at the scene back in September.

A much-loved village pub and hotel is set to rise from the ashes following a devastating fire.

The Taynuilt Inn near Oban went up in flames during the night in September.

It was fully booked at the time, with all residents safely evacuated, albeit in their pyjamas.

The Taynuilt Inn will rise again from the ashes after being devastated by fire.

The roof of the 16th Century building was destroyed and most of the building had to be demolished to make it safe for investigators to enter.

All that remains is the west wing and the front porch, an archway with a stag’s head.

Owner Calum MacLachlainn said: “We got planning permission from Historic Scotland and the local authority to take down the rear wall to go in and demolish the damaged interior of the building.

“An engineer carried out inspections and once he saw the extent of the damage he declared it was unsafe and asked us to knock down the exterior wall.

Dangerous

“Rain had got into the mortar which meant it lost its stability, therefore it was dangerous and we had no option but to take it down.”

The proposal for the new building is currently going through the planning process with the local authority.

It will look almost exactly identical to the original inn from the outside.

The inside will be designed sympathetically to a traditional style, with between 10-12 bedrooms plus self catering accommodation.

The rubble will be cleared within the next month.

The rebuild is estimated to cost around £3.5million and work will begin as soon as planning consent is granted.

First priority will be getting the restaurant and kitchen up and running again.

Rubble will be cleared from the site within the next month.

Mr MacLachlainn bought the inn five years ago. But it was only after the fire, when he was discussing it with his father Eoghann MacLachlainn, that he learned it was actually built by his great-grandfather x 17.

Keeping it in the family

He said: “My dad made some remark that it was my ancestor Duncan Campbell’s work 500 years ago to build it and now it is my job to rebuild it.

“The community is 100 per cent behind us. People were worried that it might not reopen. But we will reopen and it will be a better establishment, built for today’s needs instead of 500-year-old needs.

Businessman Calum MacLachlainn.

“The inn is very important as a community hub. Several self-catering bookings for new year in the village were cancelled when people heard there was no pub.”

He added: “Our architect is a local man, Frank Beaton. His practice is based in Taynuilt and he really cares about getting this right. He is doing an excellent job.”

The inn employs up to 30 people during the summer months.

Since the fire, Jordan and Lesley Foster who run the place have had a baby boy.

Mr MacLachlainn said: “They are able to enjoy some time with their baby before they get back to work.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]