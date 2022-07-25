‘The community is 100% behind us’: Taynuilt Inn will rise from the ashes following devastating fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A much-loved village pub and hotel is set to rise from the ashes following a devastating fire.

The Taynuilt Inn near Oban went up in flames during the night in September.

It was fully booked at the time, with all residents safely evacuated, albeit in their pyjamas.

The roof of the 16th Century building was destroyed and most of the building had to be demolished to make it safe for investigators to enter.

All that remains is the west wing and the front porch, an archway with a stag’s head.

Owner Calum MacLachlainn said: “We got planning permission from Historic Scotland and the local authority to take down the rear wall to go in and demolish the damaged interior of the building.

“An engineer carried out inspections and once he saw the extent of the damage he declared it was unsafe and asked us to knock down the exterior wall.

Dangerous

“Rain had got into the mortar which meant it lost its stability, therefore it was dangerous and we had no option but to take it down.”

The proposal for the new building is currently going through the planning process with the local authority.

It will look almost exactly identical to the original inn from the outside.

The inside will be designed sympathetically to a traditional style, with between 10-12 bedrooms plus self catering accommodation.

The rebuild is estimated to cost around £3.5million and work will begin as soon as planning consent is granted.

First priority will be getting the restaurant and kitchen up and running again.

Rubble will be cleared from the site within the next month.

Mr MacLachlainn bought the inn five years ago. But it was only after the fire, when he was discussing it with his father Eoghann MacLachlainn, that he learned it was actually built by his great-grandfather x 17.

Keeping it in the family

He said: “My dad made some remark that it was my ancestor Duncan Campbell’s work 500 years ago to build it and now it is my job to rebuild it.

“The community is 100 per cent behind us. People were worried that it might not reopen. But we will reopen and it will be a better establishment, built for today’s needs instead of 500-year-old needs.

“The inn is very important as a community hub. Several self-catering bookings for new year in the village were cancelled when people heard there was no pub.”

He added: “Our architect is a local man, Frank Beaton. His practice is based in Taynuilt and he really cares about getting this right. He is doing an excellent job.”

The inn employs up to 30 people during the summer months.

Since the fire, Jordan and Lesley Foster who run the place have had a baby boy.

Mr MacLachlainn said: “They are able to enjoy some time with their baby before they get back to work.”

