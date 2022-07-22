A85 near Dunbeg restricted to one lane following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following a crash between a motorbike and a car a section of the A85 near Dunbeg, Oban, has been restricted to one lane.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A85 Oban to Connel road around 3.30pm.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle close to the Wide Mouthed Frog Hotel and Restaurant.

The road has been restricted to one lane while the vehicles are recovered and emergency services remain on the scene.

According to Traffic Scotland, there are heavy queues through Dunbeg on the A85 to the A828 slip road.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A85 close to Dunbeg, Oban at 3.30pm on Friday, July 22.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently restricted to one lane for vehicle recovery.”

More as we get it.